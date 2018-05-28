POWERWOLF: Video για το νέο κομμάτι "Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend"

About

Οι Powerwolf παρουσίασαν το video του "Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend" απο το επερχόμενο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "The Sacrament Of Sin" το οποίο είναι και το πρώτο των Γερμανών μετά απο τρία χρόνια.
Μαΐου 28, 2018
Οι Powerwolf παρουσίασαν το video του "Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend" απο το επερχόμενο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "The Sacrament Of Sin" το οποίο είναι και το πρώτο των Γερμανών μετά απο τρία χρόνια.

"The Sacrament Of Sin" tracklist:

01. Fire & Forgive
02. Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend
03. Killers With The Cross
04. Incense And Iron
05. Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone
06. Stossgebet
07. Nightside Of Siberia
08. The Sacrament Of Sin
09. Venom Of Venus
10. Nighttime Rebel
11. Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)
12. Midnight Madonna (Bonus Track - only available at EMP and Napalm Records-Mailorder)


