POWERWOLF: Video για το νέο κομμάτι "Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend"

Οι Powerwolf παρουσίασαν το video του "Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend" απο το επερχόμενο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "The Sacrament Of Sin" το οποίο είναι και το πρώτο των Γερμανών μετά απο τρία χρόνια.





"The Sacrament Of Sin" tracklist:

01. Fire & Forgive

02. Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend

03. Killers With The Cross

04. Incense And Iron

05. Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone

06. Stossgebet

07. Nightside Of Siberia

08. The Sacrament Of Sin

09. Venom Of Venus

10. Nighttime Rebel

11. Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)