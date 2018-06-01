DEE SNIDER: Το lyric video του "Tomorrow's No Concern" απο το επερχόμενο album

About

Ο Dee Snider παρουσίασε το lyric video του "Tomorrow's No Concern" απο το επερχόμενο προσωπικό του άλμπουμ "For The Love Of Metal" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Napalm Records στις 27 Ιουλίου με παραγωγό τον τραγουδιστή των Hatebreed, Jamey Jasta.
Ιουνίου 01, 2018
Ο Dee Snider παρουσίασε το lyric video του "Tomorrow's No Concern" απο το επερχόμενο προσωπικό του άλμπουμ "For The Love Of Metal" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Napalm Records στις 27 Ιουλίου με παραγωγό τον τραγουδιστή των HatebreedJamey Jasta.

Η νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά του τραγουδιστή των Twisted Sister, θα φιλοξενεί συμμετοχές απο ονόματα όπως, Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust), Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) και Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow).


"For The Love Of Metal" tracklist: 

"Lies Are A Business"
"Tomorrow's No Concern"
"I Am The Hurricane"
"American Made"
"Roll Over You"
"I'm Ready"
"Running Mazes"
"Mask"
"Become The Storm"
"The Hardest Way"
"Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)"
"For The Love Of Metal"


