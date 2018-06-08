About

About
bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

ARTICLES

Recent

Facebook Twitter Google Plus RSS Pinterest YouTube
Navigation
Home Moonspell NEWS MOONSPELL: Οι λεπτομέρειες του νέου Live DVD/Blu-Ray/3CD και teaser

MOONSPELL: Οι λεπτομέρειες του νέου Live DVD/Blu-Ray/3CD και teaser

Οι Moonspell οι οποίοι θα εμφανιστούν στις 29 Ιουλίου στο Chania Rock Festival έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα τις λεπτομέρειες του επερχόμενου "Lisboa Under The Spell" που θα είναι διαθέσιμο σε DVD/Blu-Ray/3CD.
Ιουνίου 08, 2018
Share To:
MOONSPELL: Οι λεπτομέρειες του νέου Live DVD/Blu-Ray/3CD και teaser

Οι Moonspell οι οποίοι θα εμφανιστούν στις 29 Ιουλίου στο Chania Rock Festival έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα τις λεπτομέρειες του επερχόμενου "Lisboa Under The Spell" που θα είναι διαθέσιμο σε DVD/Blu-Ray/3CD.

Το "Lisboa Under The Spell" περιέχει την εμφάνιση των Πορτογάλων gothic metallers στο Campo Pequeno arena στην ιδιαίτερη πατρίδα τους, τη Λισαβόνα, στις 4 Φεβρουαρίου 2017, μπροστά σε 4000 άτομα.

Η κυκλοφορία του "Lisboa Under The Spell" έχει προγραμματιστεί απο την Napalm Records για τις 17 Αυγούστου.

Παρακάτω μπορείτε να δείτε το σχετικό teaser καθώς και το tracklist.


"Lisboa Under The Spell"  tracklist:

I. Rockumentary - band documentary by Victor Castro

II. Wolfheart Show - full album played live
1. Wolfshade (A Werewolf Masquerade)
2. Love Crimes
3. Of Dream And Drama
4. Lua D'inverno
5. Trebaruna
6. Ataegina
7. Vampiria
8. An Erotic Alchemy
9. Alma Mater

III. Irreligious Show - full album played live
1. Perverse Almost Religious
2. Opium
3. Awake!
4. For A Taste Of Eternity
5. Ruin & Misery
6. A Poisoned Gift
7. Raven Claws (Feat. Mariangela Demurtas)
8. Mephisto
9. Herr Spiegelmann
10. Fullmoon Madness

IV. Extinct Show - full album played live
1. All Gone From The Wild (Intro)
2. Breathe (Until We Are No More)
3. Extinct (Feat. Carolina Torres)
4. Medusalem
5. Domina
6. The Last Of Us
7. Malignia
8. Funeral Bloom
9. A Dying Breed
10. The Future Is Dark

V. Making Of - show day

VI. Gallery - live and backstage pics

Share
Tags Moonspell NEWS
Banner

bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

bbr Rock and Metal Music Portal | WebZine - WebRadio est. 2010 | bbrweb.com ...Music is in our blood...

View Profile
Moonspell NEWS

Leave A Comment:

Εγγραφή σε: Σχόλια ανάρτησης (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get the latest rock/metal news and articles from bbr right into your inbox and keep up to date with your favorite music.