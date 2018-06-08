MOONSPELL: Οι λεπτομέρειες του νέου Live DVD/Blu-Ray/3CD και teaser

Οι Moonspell οι οποίοι θα εμφανιστούν στις 29 Ιουλίου στο Chania Rock Festival έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα τις λεπτομέρειες του επερχόμενου "Lisboa Under The Spell" που θα είναι διαθέσιμο σε DVD/Blu-Ray/3CD.
Το "Lisboa Under The Spell" περιέχει την εμφάνιση των Πορτογάλων gothic metallers στο Campo Pequeno arena στην ιδιαίτερη πατρίδα τους, τη Λισαβόνα, στις 4 Φεβρουαρίου 2017, μπροστά σε 4000 άτομα.
Η κυκλοφορία του "Lisboa Under The Spell" έχει προγραμματιστεί απο την Napalm Records για τις 17 Αυγούστου.
Παρακάτω μπορείτε να δείτε το σχετικό teaser καθώς και το tracklist.
"Lisboa Under The Spell" tracklist:
I. Rockumentary - band documentary by Victor Castro
II. Wolfheart Show - full album played live
1. Wolfshade (A Werewolf Masquerade)
2. Love Crimes
3. Of Dream And Drama
4. Lua D'inverno
5. Trebaruna
6. Ataegina
7. Vampiria
8. An Erotic Alchemy
9. Alma Mater
III. Irreligious Show - full album played live
1. Perverse Almost Religious
2. Opium
3. Awake!
4. For A Taste Of Eternity
5. Ruin & Misery
6. A Poisoned Gift
7. Raven Claws (Feat. Mariangela Demurtas)
8. Mephisto
9. Herr Spiegelmann
10. Fullmoon Madness
IV. Extinct Show - full album played live
1. All Gone From The Wild (Intro)
2. Breathe (Until We Are No More)
3. Extinct (Feat. Carolina Torres)
4. Medusalem
5. Domina
6. The Last Of Us
7. Malignia
8. Funeral Bloom
9. A Dying Breed
10. The Future Is Dark
V. Making Of - show day
VI. Gallery - live and backstage pics
Leave A Comment: