MOONSPELL: Οι λεπτομέρειες του νέου Live DVD/Blu-Ray/3CD και teaser





"Lisboa Under The Spell" tracklist:

I. Rockumentary - band documentary by Victor Castro





II. Wolfheart Show - full album played live

1. Wolfshade (A Werewolf Masquerade)

2. Love Crimes

3. Of Dream And Drama

4. Lua D'inverno

5. Trebaruna

6. Ataegina

7. Vampiria

8. An Erotic Alchemy

9. Alma Mater





III. Irreligious Show - full album played live

1. Perverse Almost Religious

2. Opium

3. Awake!

4. For A Taste Of Eternity

5. Ruin & Misery

6. A Poisoned Gift

7. Raven Claws (Feat. Mariangela Demurtas)

8. Mephisto

9. Herr Spiegelmann

10. Fullmoon Madness





IV. Extinct Show - full album played live

1. All Gone From The Wild (Intro)

2. Breathe (Until We Are No More)

3. Extinct (Feat. Carolina Torres)

4. Medusalem

5. Domina

6. The Last Of Us

7. Malignia

8. Funeral Bloom

9. A Dying Breed

10. The Future Is Dark





V. Making Of - show day





VI. Gallery - live and backstage pics