ROTTING CHRIST: 5CD με 70σέλιδο βιβλίο (trailer)

"Under Our Black Cult" tracklist:

Disc 1 - Demos & Promos Collection





The Other Side Of Life Demo 1989:

"Slaughter Of The Innocents"

"Asthmatic Apoplexy"

"Lost In The Void"

"Thyrotoxicosis"

"Animal Revenge"

"Mentally Disordered"

"Myxomycetes Attack"

"Neyroparalia"

"Artificial Hypertrophy"





De Vermis Mysteriis Rehearsal 1989:

"Intro-Holyness Lamentation"

"Feast Of The Grand Whore"

"Fortress Of Cremation"

"De Vermis Mysteriis"

"Outro"





Satanas Te Deum Demo 1989:

"Hills Of The Crucifixion"

"Feast Of The Grand Whore"

"The Nereid Of Esgalduin"

"Restoration Of The Infernal Kingdom"

"The Sixth Communion"





Ade's Winds 1992:

"Fgmenth Thy Gift"

"The Fourth Knight Of Revelation"





Promo 1995:

"Snowing Still"

"One With The Forest"

"The Opposite Bank"





Disc 2





Passage to Arcturo 1991:

"The Old Coffin Spirit"

"The Forest Of N'gai"

"The Mystical Meeting"

"Gloria De Domino Inferni"

"Inside The Eye Of Algond"





Monumentum Split 7" 1991:

"Feast Of The Grand Whore"





Dawn of the Iconoclast EP 1992:

"The Nereid Of Esgalduin"

"Vicious Joy And Black Delight"





Disc 3





Thy Mighty Contract 1993:

"The Sign Of Evil Existence"

"Transform All Suffering Into Plagues"

"Fgmenth, Thy Gift"

"His Sleeping Majesty"

"Exiled Archangels"

"Dive The Deepest Abyss"

"The Coronation Of The Serpent"

"The Fourth Knight Of Revelation"





Apokathelosis EP 1993:

"Visions Of The Dead Lovers"

"The Mystical Meeting"





Disc 4





Non Serviam 1994:

"The Fifth Illusion"

"Where Mortals Have No Pride"

"Wolfera The Chacal"

"Fethroesforia"

"Non Serviam"

"Mephesis Of Black Crystal"

"Morality Of A Dark Age"

"Ice Shaped God"

"Saturn Unlock Avey's Son"





Disc 5





Live 2000:

"The Sign Of Evil Existence"

"Transform All Suffering Into Plague"

"The Fourth Knight Of Revelation"

"Coronation Of The Serpent"

"Fgmenth Thy Gift"

"Ach Golgotha (The Small One On The Cross)"

"The Old Coffin Spirit"

"The Mystical Meeting"

"The Forest Of N'gai"

"Morality Of A Dark Age"

"Feast Of The Grand Whore"

"Saturn Unlock Avey's Son"

"Wolfera The Chacal"

"Exiled Archangels"





Live 1993:

"Feast Of The Grand Whore"

"The Forest Of N'gai"

"Visions Of The Dead Lovers"

"The Mystical Meeting"









Οισυμπληρώνοντας τα 30 τους χρόνια, θα κυκλοφορήσουν στιςμέσω τηςτοτο οποίο θα περιλαμβάνεται απο 5 CD και ένα βιβλίο 72 σελίδων καταγράφοντας τα πρώτα τους χρόνια.Το πακέτο θα περιέχει επίσης περιορισμένο αριθμό χειρόγραφων πιστοποιητικών υπογεγραμμένων απο τονΤο βιβλίο έχει γραφτεί απο τον συγγραφέα τουκαι καταγράφει τα πρώτα χρόνια του ελληνικού extreme metal συγκροτήματος. Περιέχει επίσης συνεντεύξεις με τους, ενώ μιλούν και φίλοι της μπάντας απο την black metal και underground σκηνής συμπεριλαμβανομένων τωντωντωνκαι άλλων.Τα 5 CDs περιέχουν μια περιεκτική συλλογή απο κάθε δουλειά του συγκροτήματος συμπεριλαμβανομένων demos, σπάνιο ζωντανά ηχογραφημένο υλικό, το EP, και τα άλμπουμκαιΤην δημιουργία του εξωφύλλου ανέλαβε οΠαρακάτω μπορείτε να δείτε το tracklist και το σχετικό trailer.