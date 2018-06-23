TARJA: Το video του "Undertaker" απο το επερχόμενο live album





"Act II" Tracklist:

CD1

"No Bitter End"

"500 Letters"

"Eagle Eye"

"Demons In You"

"Lucid Dreamer"

"Shameless"

"The Living End"

"Calling From The Wild"

"Supremacy"

"Tutankhamen"

"Ever Dream"

"The Riddler"

"Slaying The Dreamer"





CD2

"Goldfinger"

"Deliverance"





Acoustic Set:

"Until Silence"

"The Reign"

"Mystique Voyage"

"House Of Wax"

"I Walk Alone"





"Love To Hate"

"Victim Of Ritual"

"Undertaker"

"Too Many"

"Innocence"

"Die Alive"

"Until My Last Breath"





παρουσίασε το video της live έκδοσης τουαπο το επερχόμενο live albumπου θα κυκλοφορήσει απο τηνστιςΤο video γυρίστηκε απο την εμφάνιση τηςστο Μιλάνο.Τοθα είναι διαθέσιμο σε: 2CD digipak, 3LP Gatefold (180g, μαύρο), 2DVD, Blu-ray, Limited Mediabook 2CD+2BD (με δυο ολόκληρα live shows γυρισμένα στο Woodstock Festival της Πολωνίας, και στο Hellfest της Γαλλίας ως bonus) καθώς και ψηφιακά.