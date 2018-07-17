Black Light on bbr

"Even when you have to follow a hard path, you always know that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel"

Black Light are currently working on the new EP "Set Yourself Ablaze" and bbr took the opportunity to talk with the Italian metalcore band. Enjoy the interview below.





Would you like to give us a brief history of Black Light?

Tell us about the name Black Light. How did you come up with it?

How would you describe your music?

Your forthcoming EP «Set Yourself Ablaze» will come out on label Sliptrick Records later in the year. Tell us more about this release.

What are your songs about and what are your main sources of inspiration?

You have released the first single, «Map Of Truth», the first track taken from the forthcoming EP. Are you satisfied with the result?

What is the response of the fans?

Which are your plans for the future?

Which artists would you like to work with and for what reason?

Thank you very much for this interview. Anything else you want to add?





Line-up:

Lou Oddon - Vocals

Nicholas Casarin - Guitar

Matteo Perini - Bass

Mattia Casarin – Drums







