DEICIDE: Lyric video για το νέο κομμάτι "Excommunicated"

Η νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά των θρυλικών death metallers αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 14 Σεπτεμβρίου. Η παραγωγή του "Overtures Of Blasphemy" έγινε απο τον Jason Suecof (The Black Dahlia Murder, Trivium) στα Audio Hammer Studios. Το εξώφυλλο δημιουργήθηκε απο τον Zbigniew M. Bielak (Ghost, Paradise Lost, Mayhem).
"Overtures Of Blasphemy" tracklist:
01. One With Satan (3:48)
02. Crawled From The Shadows (3:20)
03. Seal The Tomb Below (2:57)
04. Compliments Of Christ (2:44)
05. All That Is Evil (3:24)
06. Excommunicated (2:55)
07. Anointed In Blood (3:18)
08. Crucified Soul Of Salvation (3:00)
09. Defying The Sacred (3:30)
10. Consumed By Hatred (3:02)
11. Flesh, Power, Dominion (3:33)
12. Destined To Blasphemy (2:25)
Leave A Comment: