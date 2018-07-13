About

TARJA: Το video του "Victim Of Ritual" απο το επερχόμενο live album

Η Tarja παρουσίασε το το video της live έκδοσης του "Victim Of Ritual" απο το επερχόμενο live album "Act II" που θα κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της earMUSIC στις 27 Ιουλίου.
Ιουλίου 13, 2018
Η Tarja παρουσίασε το το video της live έκδοσης του "Victim Of Ritual" απο το επερχόμενο live album "Act II" που θα κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της earMUSIC στις 27 Ιουλίου.

Απο το "Act II" έχουμε ήδη ακούσει το "Undertaker".

Το "Act II" θα είναι διαθέσιμο σε: 2CD digipak, 3LP Gatefold (180g, μαύρο), 2DVD, Blu-ray, Limited Mediabook 2CD+2BD (με δυο ολόκληρα live shows γυρισμένα στο Woodstock Festival της Πολωνίας, και στο Hellfest της Γαλλίας ως bonus) καθώς και ψηφιακά.


"Act II" Tracklist:

CD1
"No Bitter End"
"500 Letters"
"Eagle Eye"
"Demons In You"
"Lucid Dreamer"
"Shameless"
"The Living End"
"Calling From The Wild"
"Supremacy"
"Tutankhamen"
"Ever Dream"
"The Riddler"
"Slaying The Dreamer"

CD2
"Goldfinger"
"Deliverance"

Acoustic Set:
"Until Silence"
"The Reign"
"Mystique Voyage"
"House Of Wax"
"I Walk Alone"

"Love To Hate"
"Victim Of Ritual"
"Undertaker"
"Too Many"
"Innocence"
"Die Alive"
"Until My Last Breath"

3LP + Download Code

Side A
"No Bitter End"
"500 Letters"
"Eagle Eye"
"Demons In You"

Side B
"Lucid Dreamer"
"Shameless"
"The Living End"
"Calling From The Wild"

Side C
"Supremacy"
"Tutankhamen"
"Ever Dream"
"The Riddler"
"Slaying The Dreamer"
"Goldfinger"
"Deliverance"

Side D
"Until Silence"
"The Reign"
"Mystique Voyage"
"House Of Wax"
"I Walk Alone"

Side E
"Love To Hate"
"Victim Of Ritual"
"Too Many"

Side F
"Undertaker"
"Innocence"
"Die Alive"
"Until My Last Breath"

BD//DVD

Filmed at Metropolis Studios, London, UK, June 6, 2016
"No Bitter End"
"Eagle Eye"
"Sing For Me"
"Love To Hate"
"The Living End"
"Medusa"
"Calling From The Wild"
"Victim Of Ritual"
"Die Alive"
"Innocence"
"Until My Last Breath"
"Too Many"

Filmed at Teatro della Luna Assago in Milan, Italy, November 29, 2016
"Against The Odds"
"No Bitter End"
"500 Letters"
"Eagle Eye"
"Demons In You"
"Lucid Dreamer"
"Shameless"
"The Living End"
"Calling From The Wild"
"Supremacy"
"Tutankhamen"
"Ever Dream"
"The Riddler"
"Slaying The Dreamer"
"Goldfinger"
"Deliverance"

Acoustic Set:
"Until Silence"
"The Reign"
"Mystique Voyage"
"House Of Wax"
"I Walk Alone"

"Love To Hate"
"Victim Of Ritual"
"Undertaker"
"Too Many"
"Innocence"
"Die Alive"
"Until My Last Breath"

Bonus Material
- Interviews with Tarja and band members
- Photo Gallery 1: Through the eyes of the fans
- Photo Gallery 2: From stages and streets by Tim Tronckoe

Limited Mediabook

BD1
Filmed at Metropolis Studios, London, UK June 6, 2016
"No Bitter End"
"Eagle Eye"
"Sing For Me"
"Love To Hate"
"The Living End"
"Medusa"
"Calling From The Wild"
"Victim Of Ritual"
"Die Alive"
"Innocence"
"Until My Last Breath"
"Too Many"

Filmed at Teatro della Luna Assago in Milan, Italy, November 29, 2016
"Against The Odds"
"No Bitter End"
"500 Letters"
"Eagle Eye"
"Demons In You"
"Lucid Dreamer"
"Shameless"
"The Living End"
"Calling From The Wild"
"Supremacy"
"Tutankhamen"
"Ever Dream"
"The Riddler"
"Slaying The Dreamer"
"Goldfinger"
"Deliverance"

Acoustic Set:
"Until Silence"
"The Reign"
"Mystique Voyage"
"House Of Wax"
"I Walk Alone"

"Love To Hate"
"Victim Of Ritual"
"Undertaker"
"Too Many"
"Innocence"
"Die Alive"
"Until My Last Breath"

Bonus Material
- Interviews with Tarja and band members
- Photo Gallery 1: Through the eyes of the fans
- Photo Gallery 2: From stages and streets by Tim Tronckoe

BD2
Filmed at Woodstock Festival, Poland, 16th of July, 2016
"Against The Odds"
"No Bitter End"
"Demons In You"
"500 Letters"
"Ciaran’s Well"
"Supremacy"
"Calling From The Wild"
"Tutankhamen"
"Ever Dream"
"The Riddler"
"Slaying The Dreamer"
"Innocence"
"Victim Of Ritual"
"Die Alive"
"Until My Last Breath"
"Over The Hills And Far Away"

Filmed at Hellfest, France, June 19, 2016
"No Bitter End"
"Never Enough"
"Ciaran’s Well"
"Calling From The Wild"
"Supremacy"
"Victim Of Ritual"
"Tutankhamen"
"Ever Dream"
"The Riddler"
"Slaying The Dreamer"
"Die Alive"
"Until My Last Breath"

CD1
"No Bitter End"
"500 Letters"
"Eagle Eye"
"Demons In You"
"Lucid Dreamer"
"Shameless"
"The Living End"
"Calling From The Wild"
"Supremacy"
"Tutankhamen"
"Ever Dream"
"The Riddler"
"Slaying The Dreamer"

CD2
"Goldfinger"
"Deliverance"

Acoustic Set:
"Until Silence"
"The Reign"
"Mystique Voyage"
"House Of Wax"
"I Walk Alone"

"Love To Hate"
"Victim Of Ritual"
"Undertaker"
"Too Many"
"Innocence"
"Die Alive"
"Until My Last Breath"



