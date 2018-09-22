CHRIS CORNELL: Ακούστε το ακυκλοφόρητο "When Bad Does Good"

"Chris Cornell" tracklist:

Chris Cornell Single Disc Track List

1. "Loud Love" (Soundgarden)

2. "Outshined" (Soundgarden)

3. "Hunger Strike" (Temple of the Dog)

4. "Seasons"

5. "Black Hole Sun" (Soundgarden)

6. "Can't Change Me"

7. "Like a Stone" (Audioslave)

8. "Be Yourself" (Audioslave)

9. "You Know My Name"

10. "Billie Jean"

11. "Long Gone" (Rock Version)

12. "Call Me a Dog" (Live Acoustic)

13. "Been Away Too Long" (Soundgarden)

14. "Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart"

15. "Nothing Compares 2 U" (Live at Sirius XM) *

16. "The Promise"

17. "When Bad Does Good" *





* Previously unreleased





Chris Cornell Deluxe Edition Track List

Disc One

1. "Hunted Down" (Soundgarden)

2. "Kingdom of Come" (Soundgarden)

3. "Flower" (Soundgarden)

4. "All Your Lies" (Soundgarden)

5. "Loud Love" (Soundgarden)

6. "Hands All Over" (Soundgarden)

7. "Say Hello 2 Heaven" (Temple of the Dog)

8. "Hunger Strike" (Temple of the Dog)

9. "Outshined" (Soundgarden)

10. "Rusty Cage" (Soundgarden)

11. "Seasons"

12. "Hey Baby" (Land Of The New Rising Sun)" (M.A.C.C.)

13. "Black Hole Sun" (Soundgarden)

14. "Spoonman" (Soundgarden)

15. "Dusty" (Soundgarden)

16. "Burden in My Hand" (Soundgarden)





Disc Two

1. "Sunshower"

2. "Sweet Euphoria"

3. "Can't Change Me"

4. "Like a Stone" (Audioslave)

5. "Cochise" (Audioslave)

6. "Be Yourself" (Audioslave)

7. "Doesn't Remind Me" (Audioslave)

8. "Revelations" (Audioslave)

9. "Shape of Things to Come" (Audioslave)

10. "You Know My Name"

11. "Billie Jean"

12. "Long Gone" (Rock Version)

13. "Scream"

14. "Part of Me" (Steve Aoki Remix)

15. "Ave Maria" (with Eleven)





Disc Three

1. "Promise" (Slash featuring Chris Cornell)

2. "Whole Lotta Love" (Santana featuring Chris Cornell)

3. "Call Me a Dog" (Live Acoustic)

4. "Imagine" (Live Acoustic)

5. "I Am the Highway" (Live Acoustic)

6. "The Keeper"

7. "Been Away Too Long" (Soundgarden)

8. "Live to Rise" (Soundgarden)

9. "Lies" (Gabin with Chris Cornell and Ace)

10. "Misery Chain" (with Joy Williams)

11. "Storm" (Soundgarden)

12. "Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart"

13. "Only These Words"

14. "Our Time in the Universe"

15. "'Til the Sun Comes Back Around"

16. "Stay With Me Baby"

17. "The Promise"

18. "When Bad Does Good" *





Disc Four

1. "Into the Void" (Sealth)" (Live at the Paramount) (Soundgarden)

2. "Mind Riot" (Live at the Paramount) (Soundgarden)

3. "Nothing to Say" (Live in Seattle) (Soundgarden)

4. "Jesus Christ Pose" (Live in Oakland) (Soundgarden)

5. "Show Me How to Live" (Live in Cuba) (Audioslave) *

6. "Wide Awake" (Live in Sweden) *

7. "All Night Thing" (Live in Sweden) *

8. "Nothing Compares 2 U" (Live at Sirius XM) *

9. "One" (Live at Beacon Theatre) *

10. "Reach Down" (Live at the Paramount) (Temple of the Dog) *

11. "Stargazer" (Live at the Paramount) (Temple of the Dog) *

12. "Wild World" (Live at Pantages Theatre) (Yusuf/Cat Stevens with Chris Cornell) *

13. "A Day in The Life" (Live at the Royal Albert Hall) *

14. "Redemption Song" (Live at Beacon Theatre) (with Toni Cornell) *

15. "Thank You" (Live in Sweden)





* Previously unreleased





Chris Cornell Super Deluxe Edition DVD Track List

1. "Flower" (Soundgarden)

2. "Loud Love" (Soundgarden)

3. "Hunger Strike" (Temple of the Dog)

4. "Outshined" (Soundgarden)

5. "Jesus Christ Pose" (Soundgarden)

6. "Black Hole Sun" (Soundgarden)

7. "Fell on Black Days" (Soundgarden)

8. "Burden in My Hand" (Soundgarden)

9. "Can't Change Me"

10. "Preaching the End of the World"

11. "Like a Stone" (Audioslave)

12. "Cochise" (Audioslave)

13. "Show Me How to Live" (Audioslave)

14. "Be Yourself" (Audioslave)

15. "Original Fire" (Audioslave)

16. "Arms Around Your Love"

17. "No Such Thing"

18. "Part of Me" (featuring Timbaland)

19. "Long Gone" (Rock Version)

20. "Scream" (Acoustic) *

21. "Live to Rise" (Soundgarden) *

22. "By Crooked Steps" (Soundgarden)

23. "Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart" (Lyric Video)

24. "The Promise"





* Previously unreleased









Στιςυ θα κυκλοφορήσει το box set. Τοαποτελείται απο 4 CDs και περιέχει εκτός των άλλων 11 ακυκλοφόρητα τραγούδια του εκλιπόντα τραγουδιστή τωνκαιΑπο την εν λόγω κυκλοφορία μπορείτε να ακούσετε παρακάτω τομέσω του επίσημου lyric video που το συνοδεύει.Την παραγωγή ανέλαβε οενώ το εξώφυλλο επιμελήθηκε οτων. Το box set συγκροτήθηκε με τη βοήθεια διαφόρων φίλων και συναδέλφων τουκαι περιλαμβάνει αναφορές που έγραψαν οικαιστη μνήμη του μεγάλου μουσικού.