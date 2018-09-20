MARK KNOPFLER (Dire Straits): Νέο προσωπικό album

Νέο προσωπικό άλμπουμ ανακοίνωσε ο Mark Knopfler. Η ένατη σόλο δισκογραφική δουλειά του τραγουδιστή των Dire Straits αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 16 Νοεμβρίου υπο τον τίτλο "Down The Road Wherever".
"Down The Road Wherever" tracklist:
1. Trapper Man
2. Back On The Dance Floor
3. Nobody’s Child
4. Just A Boy Away From Home
5. When You Leave
6. Good On You Son
7. My Bacon Roll
8. Nobody Does That
9. Drovers’ Road
10. One Song At A Time
11. Floating Away
12. Slow Learner
13. Heavy Up
14. Matchstick Man
