MARK KNOPFLER (Dire Straits): Νέο προσωπικό album

Νέο προσωπικό άλμπουμ ανακοίνωσε ο Mark Knopfler. Η ένατη σόλο δισκογραφική δουλειά του τραγουδιστή των Dire Straits αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 16 Νοεμβρίου υπο τον τίτλο "Down The Road Wherever".





"Down The Road Wherever" tracklist:

1. Trapper Man

2. Back On The Dance Floor

3. Nobody’s Child

4. Just A Boy Away From Home

5. When You Leave

6. Good On You Son

7. My Bacon Roll

8. Nobody Does That

9. Drovers’ Road

10. One Song At A Time

11. Floating Away

12. Slow Learner

13. Heavy Up

14. Matchstick Man