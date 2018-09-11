WHEN THE DEADBOLT BREAKS: Υπέγραψαν με την Sliptrick Records και ανακοινώνουν νέο album και περιοδεία. Ακούστε το "Bloodborn"

September 8, 2018 - CD release show @ Altones in Jewett City CT with: Conclave, Crossing Rubicon, Oxblood Forge & Toke

September 9, 2018 - @ Dusk Providence RI, with: BlackSoul Seraphim, Onera & Corot

September 22, 2018 - CD release show # 2 @ Guido's Frederick MD with Undercliff, Urns and Worst Ones

September 25, 2018 - @ 33 Golden New London CT with: Doomstress & Dark Ritual

September 29, 2018 - @ Spanky's Dive Bar Springfield VT, with: The Aberration, The Negans & Augrah

November 17, 2018 - @ 33 Golden New London CT with: The Age of Truth, Cortez & Pinto Graham,

December 1, 2018 @ The Rough Draft, in Hamden, CT with: VRSA & Feed the Beast









Bio:

Οιείναι μια psychedelic doom metal μπάντα από τις ΗΠΑ που ξεκίνησε το 2004. Τώρα, 14 χρόνια και 5 άλμπουμ μετά, η μπάντα είναι έτοιμη να κυκλοφορήσει το 6ο της άλμπουμ μέσω της, με τίτλοΠρόκειται για ένα άλμπουμ 5 τραγουδιών, διάρκειας 58 λεπτών, γεμάτο με την πιο ειλικρινή, σκοτεινή, συναισθηματική και καταθλιπτική μουσική που έχει γράψει ποτέ η μπάντα. 5 τραγούδια που σε ταξιδεύουν σε μοναχικούς κόσμους, όπου συντροφιά σου κρατά μόνο η μουσική.Η ημερομηνία κυκλοφορίας δεν έχει ακόμη καθοριστεί, παρόλα αυτά η μπάντα έχει προγραμματίσει το release show της για της. Με αφορμή αυτή την κυκλοφορία, η μπάντα ανακοίνωσε ένα tour στη Καλιφόρνια:When the Deadbolt Breaks, SlipTrick Records promo video:When the Deadbolt Breaks live- Until it all Collides:Οι doom metallers έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα το κομμάτι "Bloodborn" το οποίο θα περιέχεται στην νέα τους δισκογραφική δουλειά. Ακούστε το παρακάτω.Established in the winter of 2004, When the Deadbolt Breaks is a psychedelic doom band from the backwoods of eastern Connecticut.The music invokes the feeling of fearful suspense brought on by an intense horror film... begging the question, what happens when the deadbolt breaks?? Aaron Lewis, Mike Parkyn, and Randall Dumas create a psychedelic, down tuned, fuzzed-out wall of doom-laden riffs that transport the listener to another space.14 years and 5 albums later, When the Deadbolt Breaks is set to release their 6th record on SlipTrick Records; Angels are weeping... God has abandoned.Track listing:-Bloodborn-Sky will fall-Floyd's machine-Centering through isolation-Color the sun (originally released on their first album, "In the ruins, no light shall shine", now reimagined and revised to reflect the current direction of the band)5 songs, 58 minutes of some of the most honest, dark and emotion evoking music the band has written to-date.When The Deadbolt Breaks are:Aaron Lewis – Guitars/Vocals | Mike Parkyn – Bass/Backing vocals | Randall Dumas – DrumsLinks: