Verilun on bbr

"You can never finish an album, you can only stop working on it"

Hungarian melodoc death / black metallers Verilun, recently relesed "Through fire... in the Sun" album, and bbr took the opportunity to talk with the band. Enjoy the interview below and read everything about Verilun.

Wouldyou like to give us a brief history of Verilun?

Tell us about the name Verilun. How did you come up with it?

How would you describe your music?

What are your songs about and what are your main sources of inspiration?

You have released via Sliptrick Records your second full-length album “Through fire... in the Sun”. Tell us more about this release.

Are you satisfied with the result?

What is the response of the fans so far?

Which artists would you like to work with and for what reason?

Which are your plans for the future?

Thank you very much for this interview. Anything else you want to add?