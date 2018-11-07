ARRAYAN PATH: Lyric video για το νέο κομμάτι "Sins of Pandora"

Οι Arrayan Path έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα το lyric video για το κομμάτι "Sins of Pandora" απο το επερχόμενο νέο διπλό άλμπουμ "ΑΡΧΕΓΟΝΟΙ" που θα κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Pitch Black Records στις 30 Νοεμβρίου.
Στην έβδομη δισκογραφική της δουλειά η κυπριακή Epic Power Metal μπάντα συνεργάζεται με εκπληκτικούς μουσικούς και φίλους οι οποίοι συμμετέχουν ως guests, και με τον Mark Zonder (Warlord, ex-Fates Warning) να βρίσκεται πίσω απο το drum kit σε όλα τα κομμάτια του δίσκου.
"ARCHEGONOI" tracklisting:
A1. Weaving the Web of Destiny
A2. Rod of Asclepius
A3. Seven Against Thebes
A4. Sins of Pandora
A5. The Words of Menelaus
A6. Bellerophon (Forged by the Blacksmith)
A7. Thisbe’s Blooded Veil
B1. Lion of Amphipolis
B2. Blood of the Sphinx
B3. Nemesis
B4. Eastern Sands
B5. Where the Hydra Hides
B6. King of Argos
B7. Thermopylae 480 BC
