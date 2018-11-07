H.E.A.T.: Σάββατο 30 Μαρτίου @ Gagarin 205

Η.Ε.Α.Τ.

LIVE IN ATHENS

ΣΑΒΒΑΤΟ 30 ΜΑΡΤΙΟΥ – GAGARIN205 LIVE MUSIC SPACE









Οι Σουηδοί H.E.A.T., το συγκρότημα που επανέφερε το Hard Rock

στην επικαιρότητα, για μία, πρώτη και μοναδική εμφάνιση στην Αθήνα,

το Σάββατο 30 Μαρτίου 2019, στο Gagarin205 Live Music Space!





H ηλεκτρονική προπώληση ξεκίνησε μέσω του www.123tickets.gr

με μία αποκλειστική Early Bird προσφορά:

Μέχρι την Κυριακή 11 Νοεμβρίου και ώρα 23:59,

ειδική τιμή προπώλησης €28

χωρίς χρέωση μεταπωλητή (handling fee)!





ΠΛΗΡΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ

Η.Ε.Α.Τ. Live in Athens

Σάββατο 30 Μαρτίου 2019, Gagarin205 Live Music Space, Λ. Λιοσίων 205, Αθήνα)

Πόρτες: 20:00





Προπώληση:

Μέχρι τα μεσάνυχτα της Κυριακής 11 Νοεμβρίου - €28, χωρίς χρέωση μεταπωλητή

Φυσικά σημεία: Τιμές και σημεία θα ανακοινωθούν τις επόμενες μέρες

Όλα τα σημεία προπώλησης θα διαθέτουν φυσικά, συλλεκτικά εισιτήρια.













Η.Ε.Α.Τ.

THE EARLY DAYS

THE BIG BREAKTHROUGH

A NEW ERA

ADDRESS THE NATION

TEARING DOWN THE WALLS

INTO THE GREAT UNKNOWN

"What can you say about H.E.A.T? If you don’t like these energetic Swedes you must be dead inside, as this year they’ve shown the UK crowd how to be the most complete band on the planet"Classic Rock Magazine.The first seed, that later was to become the significant sound of H.E.A.T, was planted in early 2004, but it was not until 2007 that the circle was fully closed and the band was ready to take on the world. They started their journey by playing every show they could get their hands on, this resulted in a fan base in Sweden and whispers of a new rising star began to radiate abroad. A few months later, Swedish Hollywood actor Peter Stormare signed the band to his record label StormVox. Before even released their first album, H.E.A.T was performing on stages across the country, both on their own and as support to the likes of Toto and Swedish band Mustasch. In April 2008 their debut album Heat was released and became a massive vitamin injection for the genre and instantly received accolades from both fans and critics. The release was followed up by immense touring and H.E.A.T played with bands such as Alice Cooper, Thin Lizzy and on big festivals like Sweden Rock Festival. "Back then, we did not "enter" the scene, we more or less brought it back to life. No one was doing that type of music at the time being, at least not young blokes like us, not at that kind of level" - H.E.A.TIn January 2009 began an exciting year in H.E.A.T history. First in line was a five week European tour with the German metal-greats Edguy, as headliners followed by the Swedish qualifiers for the Eurovision song contest with the song ì1000 miles which became a huge hit in Sweden. The first album was re-released with the 1000 miles single as an additional CD and the touring began all over Sweden. In late 2009 H.E.A.T entered the studio BoomRoom in Boomtown, Borlänge to begin the recordings of the follow-up to "Heat", "Freedom Rock". The album was released in May 2010. During the recordings H.E.A.T began to grow a slight distance to singer Kenny Leckremo who had more or less moved to England. After an English tour in spring 2010, Kenny eventually informed the rest of the guys that he no longer was the singer of the H.e.a.t due to personal reasons.Determined not to let the band fade into history, a few days after, the search for a new singer began. Around 200 applications came in and a lot of good singers applied for the part. During this time the band got in touch with Swedish Idol winner Erik Grönwall who was asked to do stand-in gig in Sweden (which later on became Kennyís final show). He declined the proposal as he had his schedule filled with his own career, although the seed of becoming the singer of a successful rock band had been planted. A couple of weeks after, Jimmy met Erik on a release party and asked him straight out if was at all interested in the gig. A meeting was set up with H.E.A.T, Erik and his manager Petri H. Lundén and after attending the show he was asked to stand-in on, he decided that his destiny lies with H.E.A.T.Along with Erik's arrival came Petri and Hagenburg who told the guys to lock themselves in whatever dungeon they could find and write music until their brains melted. And so they did. Everyone was involved in the immense writing process that took little over a year. A thousand ideas flowed and the creative chemistry had never been better. A record deal was signed with GAIN/Sony music. Together they choose which songs to record from a total of about 30 songs. Through GAIN they got in touch with Grammy award winning producer Tobias Lindell and the legendary "Studio Bohus" in Gothenburg. After a meeting they felt that this truly is the man to deliver the sound of H.E.A.T in the future. November 9th 2011 H.e.a.t entered the studio to record their 3rd album "Address the Nation". "Address the Nation" was released in March 2012 worldwide with the epic song Living on the Run as the vanguard. A lot of touring and hard work began for the guys and 2012 turned out to be a great year in the H.E.A.T history. They played in every corner of Sweden, including shows at mighty Sweden Rock Festival and Skogsröjet. They played big TV shows and got nominated for a Rockbjörn award, a big and prestigious award in Sweden. H.E.A.T also recorded their first two music videos, one for "Living on the Run", and one for "It's All About Tonight".The Address the Nation circus continued in 2013 and the guys loaded their guns and headed out to conquer Europe. With 10 headline shows in Germany, England and Spain, they proved to the European crowd that they were a top class live act. In the summer of 2013 H.E.A.T played festivals in Germany with bands like Journey, Whitesnake and Europe and played at the legendary festival Firefest in England. This, together with H.E.A.T breaking new ground in the far east of China with a 10 date tour and the Rockalies-festival in France, marked the end of the Address the Nation-era and the start of something new.Despite these hectic two years, the guys still managed to keep the song writing going and in August of 2013 they once again entered Studio Bohus with producer Tobias Lindell to record their fourth album entitled: "Tearing Down the Walls". This time without guitarist and songwriter Dave Dalone, who before entering the studio, decided to take a good three years off to focus on martial arts.With this album H.E.A.T had once again created a great hard rock album with the right blend of melodic and heavy songs. Singer Erik Grönwall about the title: "Tearing down the walls is about breaking free from your mental walls that are holding you back. Go out there and try new things, don't let yourself be your own worst enemy. Tear down the walls”. Tearing down the Walls was released April 11th, and the EP "A Shot at Redemption" February 12th. They kicked off playing in Madrid with Scorpions in March and 2014 and in May they did a three-week long tour covering Germany, England, Holland, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland and Norway. The summer was filled with big festivals in Spain, Sweden and Finland and H.E.A.T once again opened for Scorpions in Padova, Italy. During this period, H.E.A.T went to U.S.A for the first time, headlining the Melodic Rock Fest in Chicago. Shortly after that, they were headlining Firefest in the UK.After a one and a half year long break, With Dave back in the mix, theband went on questionable trip to Thailand, once again with producer Tobias Lindell. With 13 top songs in the baggage, they entered the heavenly Karma Sound studios resort to record what would become the 5th studio album from H.E.A.T. "During the making of this album, I think we all felt a little bit like astronauts going off to space for the first time. We went into the studio after a one and a half year break, without any real sense of direction for the overall feel and sound of the album. We set out on a journey not knowing what we would come back with, or if we'd even make it back. But somewhere along the way, the pieces began to fall into place. I guess the songs turned out for a H.E.A.T album, more experimental and a slight step in a different direction from previous albums. There's just no point in doing the same album over and over again just because it works. When it all comes down to it, you want to make the songs shine to their full potential, if that includes bending the rules of the genre or crossing paths into unknown territory, so be it". - Dave DaloneOn September 22nd, H.E.A.T released their 5th studio album. The great unknown shook things up quite a bit amongst the audience while also withheld its pride with some of the most amazing reviews in the history of the band, from critics all over the world.H.E.A.T have, since the release successfully been touring England, Germany, Spain, Italy, Norway Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria France, Scotland and Japan.H.E.A.T are:Erik Grönwall on VocalsDave Dalone on GuitarJona Tee on KeyboardsJimmy Jay on BassCrash on Drums