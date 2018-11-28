About

DEF LEPPARD: Video για την διασκευή τους στο "Personal Jesus" των Depeche Mode

Οι Def Leppard παρουσίασαν το βίντεο κλιπ της διασκευής τους στο "Personal Jesus" των Depeche Mode. Το εν λόγω κομμάτι προέρχεται απο την νέα συλλογή της βρετανικής μπάντας με τίτλο "The Story So Far – The Best Of" που θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 30 Νοεμβρίου.
Νοεμβρίου 28, 2018
Οι Def Leppard παρουσίασαν το βίντεο κλιπ της διασκευής τους στο "Personal Jesus" των Depeche Mode. Το εν λόγω κομμάτι προέρχεται απο την νέα συλλογή της βρετανικής μπάντας με τίτλο "The Story So Far – The Best Of" που θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 30 Νοεμβρίου.

"The Story So Far – The Best Of" tracklist:

Disc 1
01. Animal
02. Photograph
03. Pour Some Sugar On Me
04. Love Bites
05. Let’s Get Rocked
06. Armaggedon It
07. Foolin’
08. Two Steps Behind
09. Heaven Is
10. Rocket
11. Hysteria
12. Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad
13. Make Love Like A Man
14. Action
15. When Love & Hate Collide
16. Rock Of Ages
17. Personal Jesus (Depeche Mode cover)

Disc 2
01. Let’s Go
02. Promises
03. Slang
04. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak
05. Rock On (Radio Remix)
06. Nine Lives (feat. Tim McGraw)
07. Work It Out
08. Stand Up
09. Dangerous
10. Now
11. Undefeated
12. Tonight
13. C’Mon C’Mon
14. Man Enough
15. No Matter What
16. All I Want Is Everything
17. It’s All About Believing
18. Kings Of The World


