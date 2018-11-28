DEF LEPPARD: Video για την διασκευή τους στο "Personal Jesus" των Depeche Mode

Οι Def Leppard παρουσίασαν το βίντεο κλιπ της διασκευής τους στο "Personal Jesus" των Depeche Mode. Το εν λόγω κομμάτι προέρχεται απο την νέα συλλογή της βρετανικής μπάντας με τίτλο "The Story So Far – The Best Of" που θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 30 Νοεμβρίου.





"The Story So Far – The Best Of" tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Animal

02. Photograph

03. Pour Some Sugar On Me

04. Love Bites

05. Let’s Get Rocked

06. Armaggedon It

07. Foolin’

08. Two Steps Behind

09. Heaven Is

10. Rocket

11. Hysteria

12. Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad

13. Make Love Like A Man

14. Action

15. When Love & Hate Collide

16. Rock Of Ages

17. Personal Jesus (Depeche Mode cover)





Disc 2

01. Let’s Go

02. Promises

03. Slang

04. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak

05. Rock On (Radio Remix)

06. Nine Lives (feat. Tim McGraw)

07. Work It Out

08. Stand Up

09. Dangerous

10. Now

11. Undefeated

12. Tonight

13. C’Mon C’Mon

14. Man Enough

15. No Matter What

16. All I Want Is Everything

17. It’s All About Believing

18. Kings Of The World







