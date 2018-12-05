AT THE GATES: Δύο νέα EP τον Ιανουάριο

At The Gates - The Mirror Black

Οι At The Gates ανακοίνωσαν την κυκλοφορία δυο νέων EP. Πρόκειται για τα "The Mirror Black" και "With The Pantheons Blind" η κυκλοφορία των οποίων προγραμματίστηκε για τις 11 Ιανουαρίου 2019.





"The Mirror Black" tracklist:

Side A: The Mirror Black (Featuring Rob Miller) (04:38)

Side B: Daggers Of Black Haze (Featuring Rob Miller) (04:47)

"With The Pantheons Blind" tracklist:

1. Daggers Of Black Haze (Featuring Rob Miller) (04:47)

2. The Chasm (Featuring Per Boder) (03:21)

3. A Labyrinth Of Tombs (Featuring Mikael Nox Pettersson) (03:32)

4. Raped By The Light Of Christ (2018) (02:57)

5. The Chasm (Demo Version) (03:21)

6. The Mirror Black (Featuring Rob Miller) (04:38)