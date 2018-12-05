About

AT THE GATES: Δύο νέα EP τον Ιανουάριο

Οι At The Gates ανακοίνωσαν την κυκλοφορία δυο νέων EP. Πρόκειται για τα "The Mirror Black" και "With The Pantheons Blind" η κυκλοφορία των οποίων προγραμματίστηκε για τις 11 Ιανουαρίου 2019.
Δεκεμβρίου 05, 2018
At The Gates - The Mirror Black

Οι At The Gates ανακοίνωσαν την κυκλοφορία δυο νέων EP.  Πρόκειται για τα "The Mirror Black" και "With The Pantheons Blind" η κυκλοφορία των οποίων προγραμματίστηκε για τις 11 Ιανουαρίου 2019.

"The Mirror Black" tracklist:

Side A: The Mirror Black (Featuring Rob Miller) (04:38)
Side B: Daggers Of Black Haze (Featuring Rob Miller) (04:47)

At The Gates - With The Pantheons Blind

"With The Pantheons Blind"  tracklist:

1. Daggers Of Black Haze (Featuring Rob Miller) (04:47)
2. The Chasm (Featuring Per Boder) (03:21)
3. A Labyrinth Of Tombs (Featuring Mikael Nox Pettersson) (03:32)
4. Raped By The Light Of Christ (2018) (02:57)
5. The Chasm (Demo Version) (03:21)
6. The Mirror Black (Featuring Rob Miller) (04:38)
