AT THE GATES: Δύο νέα EP τον Ιανουάριο

|At The Gates - The Mirror Black
Οι At The Gates ανακοίνωσαν την κυκλοφορία δυο νέων EP. Πρόκειται για τα "The Mirror Black" και "With The Pantheons Blind" η κυκλοφορία των οποίων προγραμματίστηκε για τις 11 Ιανουαρίου 2019.
"The Mirror Black" tracklist:
Side A: The Mirror Black (Featuring Rob Miller) (04:38)
Side B: Daggers Of Black Haze (Featuring Rob Miller) (04:47)
"With The Pantheons Blind" tracklist:
1. Daggers Of Black Haze (Featuring Rob Miller) (04:47)
2. The Chasm (Featuring Per Boder) (03:21)
3. A Labyrinth Of Tombs (Featuring Mikael Nox Pettersson) (03:32)
4. Raped By The Light Of Christ (2018) (02:57)
5. The Chasm (Demo Version) (03:21)
6. The Mirror Black (Featuring Rob Miller) (04:38)
