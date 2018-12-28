SERPENT LORD: Νέο video για το κομμάτι "Seed Of Divine"













Το νέο τους «τελετουργικό» music video για το τραγούδικυκλοφόρησαν μόλις οι Έλληνες occult heavy metallers(GR). Το κομμάτι προέρχεται από το ντεμπούτο της μπάντας, το οποίο κυκλοφόρησε στις 14 Σεπτεμβρίου, μέσω τηςΓια ακόμη μια φορά, η μπάντα συνεργάστηκε με τον) και δημιούργησαν ένα «τελετουργικό» video clip με φωτιές και βασανιστήρια.Παρακάτω, μπορείτε να διαβάσετε την ανακοίνωση της μπάντας:Epistle Towards the Damned,Our unholy legion, this is a day of celebration as we raise our glasses and Hail the Cold Moon, as it is celebrated today. Also, we greet the release of our new music video, for the song "Seed of Divine". This is the time, the orders from the church are clear. Bow before the Serpent, you unholy spirits. Join our clergy. Through the Torture you will purified and you will be ready to be baptized to the eerie sound of the Serpent. Do not resist to its sound. Do not resist to its power:"Embrace with lightTheir body and mindThrough torture we willPlant the seed of the divine"Do not forget! Serpent Lord (GR) is not just a band. It's the path to meet, greet and embrace your occult side, your evil thoughts. The path to please your lust, your thirst for triumph, glory and power through The Ritual. Serpent Lord (GR) is your worst dream, your best nightmare. Or your desired reality."He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned". Mark 16:16Prepare your souls. Are you ready to be damned?All Hail the Serpent!Yours sincerely,SERPENT LORD (GR)