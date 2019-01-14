BLAZE BAYLEY: Live album τον Μάιο

Ο Blaze Bayley θα κυκλοφορήσει την 1η Μαΐου το live άλμπουμ "Live In France" με υλικό απο τις δύο συναυλίες του πρώην τραγουδιστή των Iron Maiden στην Γαλλία, 25 και 26 Μαΐου 2018 στο Chez Paulette κοντά στην πόλη Nancy.
"Live In France" tracklist:
Disc One:
01. Redeemer
02. Are You Here
03. Futureal
04. The First True Sign
05. Silicon Messiah
06. Dawn Of The Dead Son
07. Escape Velocity
08. Fight Back
09. Prayers Of Light
10. Virus
Disc Two:
01. Independence
02. Immortal One
03. Human
04. Calling You Home
05. Endure And Survive
06. The Angel And The
07. Man On The Edge
08. A Thousand Years
09. Infinite Entanglement
10. Dark Energy 256
DVD tracklist:
