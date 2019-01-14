BLAZE BAYLEY: Live album τον Μάιο

Ο Blaze Bayley θα κυκλοφορήσει την 1η Μαΐου το live άλμπουμ "Live In France" με υλικό απο τις δύο συναυλίες του πρώην τραγουδιστή των Iron Maiden στην Γαλλία, 25 και 26 Μαΐου 2018 στο Chez Paulette κοντά στην πόλη Nancy.

"Live In France" tracklist:





Disc One:

01. Redeemer

02. Are You Here

03. Futureal

04. The First True Sign

05. Silicon Messiah

06. Dawn Of The Dead Son

07. Escape Velocity

08. Fight Back

09. Prayers Of Light

10. Virus





Disc Two:

01. Independence

02. Immortal One

03. Human

04. Calling You Home

05. Endure And Survive

06. The Angel And The

07. Man On The Edge

08. A Thousand Years

09. Infinite Entanglement

10. Dark Energy 256









