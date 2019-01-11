BLOODY TIMES: Το lyric video του "Die In A Hole"

Line Up:

"On A Mission" tracklist:

1. Alliance

2. Fort Sumter

3. Die in a hole

4. Curse of Genevieve (reworked)

5. Future Secret

6. Operation Focus

7. The Warning (Until Blood Boils pt.1)

8. The Revenge (Until Blood Boils pt.2)

9. Day of Collapse









Οιπου αποτελούνται απο τους(ex-),(Ex-) και(Ex-), παρουσίασαν το lyric video τουαπο την νέα τους δισκογραφική δουλειά με τίτλοπου κυκλοφορεί απο σήμερα,Την μίξη και το mastering του άλμπουμ ανέλαβε ο), ενώ το εξώφυλλο δημιουργήθηκε απο τον).– Rhythm and solo guitar (Ex-MANOWAR, Ross The Boss Band)– Lead and backing Vocals (Ex-Iced Earth, Seventh Servant)– Drums (Ex-Iced Earth)– Rhythm and solo guitar (INEXIHIBIT)– Rhythm and solo guitar (Big Mama)– Rhythm and solo guitar– Bass and backing vocals