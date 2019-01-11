BLOODY TIMES: Το lyric video του "Die In A Hole"

Οι Bloody Times που αποτελούνται απο τους Ross The Boss (ex-Manowar), John Greely (Ex-Iced Earth) και Raphael Saini (Ex-Iced Earth), παρουσίασαν το lyric video του "Die In A Hole" απο την νέα τους δισκογραφική δουλειά με τίτλο "On A Mission" που κυκλοφορεί απο σήμερα, 11 Ιανουαρίου.
Την μίξη και το mastering του άλμπουμ ανέλαβε ο OGrego (Winter’s Dawn, Necrorgasm, Emerald), ενώ το εξώφυλλο δημιουργήθηκε απο τον Stan-W Decker (Ross The Boss, Primal Fear, Masterplan).
Line Up:
Ross Friedman – Rhythm and solo guitar (Ex-MANOWAR, Ross The Boss Band)
John Greely – Lead and backing Vocals (Ex-Iced Earth, Seventh Servant)
Raphael Saini – Drums (Ex-Iced Earth)
Marco Cossu – Rhythm and solo guitar (INEXIHIBIT)
Rainer Pfundstein – Rhythm and solo guitar (Big Mama)
Balazs Fleischhauer – Rhythm and solo guitar
Simon Pfundstein – Bass and backing vocals
"On A Mission" tracklist:
1. Alliance
2. Fort Sumter
3. Die in a hole
4. Curse of Genevieve (reworked)
5. Future Secret
6. Operation Focus
7. The Warning (Until Blood Boils pt.1)
8. The Revenge (Until Blood Boils pt.2)
9. Day of Collapse
