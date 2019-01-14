About

RHAPSODY OF FIRE: Video για το νέο κομμάτι "Rain Of Fury"

Οι Rhapsody Of Fire έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα το video για το νέο κομμάτι "Rain Of Fury" απο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ με τίτλο "The Eighth Mountain" η κυκλοφορία του οποίου έχει προγραμματιστεί απο την AFM Records για τις 22 Φεβρουαρίου 2019.
Ιανουαρίου 14, 2019
RHAPSODY OF FIRE: Video για το νέο κομμάτι "Rain Of Fury"

"The Eighth Mountain" tracklist: 

"Abyss Of Pain"
"Seven Heroic Deeds"
"Master Of Peace"
"Rain Of Fury"
"White Wizard"
"Warrior Heart"
"The Courage To Forgive"
"March Against The Tyrant"
"Clash Of Times"
"The Legend Goes On"
"The Wind, The Rain And The Moon"
"Tales Of A Hero’s Fate"


