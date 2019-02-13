JORDAN RUDESS (Dream Theater): Solo album τον Απρίλιο. Ακούστε το "Wired For Madness Pt 1.3 (Lost Control)"

Ο Jordan Rudess ανακοίνωσε την νέα του προσωπική δουλειά. Το solo a;bum του πληκτρά των Dream Theater τιτλοφορείται "Wired For Madness" και η κυκλοφορία του έχει προγραμματιστεί απο την Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group για τις 19 Απριλίου.
Το άλμπουμ έχει καλεσμένους τους συνοδοιπόρους του στους Dream Theater, James LaBrie και John Petrucci, αλλά και τους Marco Minnemann, Vinnie Moore, Guthrie Govan, Joe Bonamassa, Rod Morgenstein και Elijah Wood.
Μέσα απο το "Wired For Madness" μπορείτε παρακάτω να ακούσετε το "Wired For Madness Pt 1.3 (Lost Control)" μέσω του επίσημου lyric video που το συνοδεύει.
"Wired For Madness" tracklist:
1. Wired For Madness - Part 1
2. Wired For Madness - Part 2
3. Off The Ground
4. Drop Twist
5. Perpetual Shine
6. Just Can't Win
7. Just For Today
8. Why I Dream
