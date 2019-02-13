About

About
bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

ARTICLES

Recent

Facebook Twitter Google Plus RSS Pinterest YouTube
Navigation
Home Dream Theater Highlights Jordan Rudess Lyric Videos NEWS Songs JORDAN RUDESS (Dream Theater): Solo album τον Απρίλιο. Ακούστε το "Wired For Madness Pt 1.3 (Lost Control)"

JORDAN RUDESS (Dream Theater): Solo album τον Απρίλιο. Ακούστε το "Wired For Madness Pt 1.3 (Lost Control)"

Ο Jordan Rudess ανακοίνωσε την νέα του προσωπική δουλειά. Το solo a;bum του πληκτρά των Dream Theater τιτλοφορείται "Wired For Madness" και η κυκλοφορία του έχει προγραμματιστεί απο την Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group για τις 19 Απριλίου.
Φεβρουαρίου 13, 2019
Share To:
JORDAN RUDESS (Dream Theater): Solo album τον Απρίλιο. Ακούστε το "Wired For Madness Pt 1.3 (Lost Control)"

Ο Jordan Rudess ανακοίνωσε την νέα του προσωπική δουλειά.  Το solo a;bum του πληκτρά των Dream Theater τιτλοφορείται "Wired For Madness" και η κυκλοφορία του έχει προγραμματιστεί απο την Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group για τις 19 Απριλίου.

Το άλμπουμ έχει καλεσμένους τους συνοδοιπόρους του στους Dream Theater, James LaBrie και John Petrucci, αλλά και τους Marco Minnemann, Vinnie Moore, Guthrie Govan, Joe Bonamassa, Rod Morgenstein και Elijah Wood.

Μέσα απο το "Wired For Madness" μπορείτε παρακάτω να ακούσετε το "Wired For Madness Pt 1.3 (Lost Control)" μέσω του επίσημου lyric video που το συνοδεύει.

Jordan Rudess - Wired For Madness

"Wired For Madness" tracklist:

1. Wired For Madness - Part 1
2. Wired For Madness - Part 2
3. Off The Ground
4. Drop Twist
5. Perpetual Shine
6. Just Can't Win
7. Just For Today
8. Why I Dream


Share
Tags Dream Theater Highlights Jordan Rudess Lyric Videos NEWS Songs
Banner

bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

bbr Rock and Metal Music Portal | WebZine - WebRadio est. 2010 | bbrweb.com ...Music is in our blood...

View Profile
Dream Theater Highlights Jordan Rudess Lyric Videos NEWS Songs

Leave A Comment:

Εγγραφή σε: Σχόλια ανάρτησης (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get the latest rock/metal news and articles from bbr right into your inbox and keep up to date with your favorite music.