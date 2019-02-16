RHAPSODY OF FIRE: Το lyric video του "Master Of Peace" απο το επερχόμενο album

που θα κυκλοφορήσει απο την

στις

.

"The Eighth Mountain" tracklist:

"Abyss Of Pain"

"Seven Heroic Deeds"

"Master Of Peace"

"Rain Of Fury"

"White Wizard"

"Warrior Heart"

"The Courage To Forgive"

"March Against The Tyrant"

"Clash Of Times"

"The Legend Goes On"

"The Wind, The Rain And The Moon"

"Tales Of A Hero’s Fate"









Οιπαρουσίασαν το lyric video τουαπο το νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλοΜέσα απο την νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά του συγκροτήματος έχουμε επίσης ακούσει τακαι