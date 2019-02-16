RHAPSODY OF FIRE: Το lyric video του "Master Of Peace" απο το επερχόμενο album

Οι Rhapsody Of Fire παρουσίασαν το lyric video του "Master Of Peace" απο το νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "The Eighth Mountain" που θα κυκλοφορήσει απο την AFM Records στις 22 Φεβρουαρίου.
Μέσα απο την νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά του συγκροτήματος έχουμε επίσης ακούσει τα "Rain Of Fury" και "The Legend Goes On".
"The Eighth Mountain" tracklist:
"Abyss Of Pain"
"Seven Heroic Deeds"
"Master Of Peace"
"Rain Of Fury"
"White Wizard"
"Warrior Heart"
"The Courage To Forgive"
"March Against The Tyrant"
"Clash Of Times"
"The Legend Goes On"
"The Wind, The Rain And The Moon"
"Tales Of A Hero’s Fate"
