THE RAVEN AGE: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "The Day the World Stood Still"

Οι The Raven Age, στους οποίους συμμετέχει ο γιος του Steve Harris, George Harris, έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα το κομμάτι "The Day the World Stood Still" απο το επερχόμενο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Conspiracy" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 8 Μαρτίου.









"Conspiracy" tracklist:

"Bloom Of The Poison Seed"

"Betrayal Of The Mind"

"Fleur De Lis"

"The Day The World Stood Still"

"Stigmata"

"Surrogate"

"Seventh Heaven"

"Forgotten World"

"The Face That Launched A Thousand Ships"

"Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier"

"Scimitar"

"Grave Of The Fireflies"







