About

About
bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

ARTICLES

Recent

Facebook Twitter Google Plus RSS Pinterest YouTube
Navigation
Home NEWS Songs The Raven Age THE RAVEN AGE: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "The Day the World Stood Still"

THE RAVEN AGE: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "The Day the World Stood Still"

Οι The Raven Age, στους οποίους συμμετέχει ο γιος του Steve Harris, George Harris, έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα το κομμάτι "The Day the World Stood Still" απο το επερχόμενο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Conspiracy" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 8 Μαρτίου.
Φεβρουαρίου 16, 2019
Share To:
THE RAVEN AGE: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "The Day the World Stood Still"

Οι The Raven Age,  στους οποίους συμμετέχει ο γιος του Steve Harris, George Harris, έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα το κομμάτι "The Day the World Stood Still" απο το επερχόμενο νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Conspiracy" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 8 Μαρτίου.

Του "The Day the World Stood Still" προηγήθηκαν τα "Fleur de lis" και "Betrayal of the Mind".

"Conspiracy" tracklist:

"Bloom Of The Poison Seed"
"Betrayal Of The Mind"
"Fleur De Lis"
"The Day The World Stood Still"
"Stigmata"
"Surrogate"
"Seventh Heaven"
"Forgotten World"
"The Face That Launched A Thousand Ships"
"Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier"
"Scimitar"
"Grave Of The Fireflies"


Share
Tags NEWS Songs The Raven Age
Banner

bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

bbr Rock and Metal Music Portal | WebZine - WebRadio est. 2010 | bbrweb.com ...Music is in our blood...

View Profile
NEWS Songs The Raven Age

Leave A Comment:

Εγγραφή σε: Σχόλια ανάρτησης (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get the latest rock/metal news and articles from bbr right into your inbox and keep up to date with your favorite music.