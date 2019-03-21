ALAN PARSONS: Το video του "I Can't Get There From Here" απο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ

Μετά το "Miracle", ένα ακόμη κομμάτι απο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ του Alan Parsons με τίτλο "The Secret" δίνεται στη δημοσιότητα. Ο λόγος για το "I Can't Get There From Here" στο οποίο συμμετέχει στα φωνητικά ο Jared Mahone.
Το video περιέχει σκηνές απο την ταινία "5-25-77" η οποία περιλάμβανε το εν λόγω τραγούδι.
Το "The Secret" θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 26 Απριλίου μέσω της Frontiers Music Srl και συμμετέχουν συμμετέχουν ως gusest οι Jason Mraz, Todd Cooper, Lou Gramm, Mark Mikel, Pj Olsson, Jordan Huffman και Jared Mahone.
"The Secret" tracklist:
"The Sorcerer’s Apprentice" (Instrumental)
"Miracle" (Lead Vocal: Jason Mraz)
"As Lights Fall" (Lead Vocal: Alan Parsons)
"One Note Symphony" (Lead Vocal: Todd Cooper)
"Sometimes" (Lead Vocal: Lou Gramm)
"Soiree Fantastique (Lead Vocal: Todd Cooper, Alan Parsons)
"Fly To Me" (Lead Vocal: Mark Mikel)
"Requiem" (Lead Vocal: Todd Cooper)
"Years Of Glory" (Lead Vocal: Pj Olsson)
"The Limelight Fades Away" (Lead Vocal: Jordan Huffman)
"I Can’t Get There From Here" (Lead Vocal: Jared Mahone)
