ALAN PARSONS: Το video του "I Can't Get There From Here" απο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ

Μετά το "Miracle", ένα ακόμη κομμάτι απο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ του Alan Parsons με τίτλο "The Secret" δίνεται στη δημοσιότητα. Ο λόγος για το "I Can't Get There From Here" στο οποίο συμμετέχει στα φωνητικά ο Jared Mahone.