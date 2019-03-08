CHILDREN OF BODOM: Lyric video για το νέο κομμάτι "Hecate's Nightmare"

Οι Children Of Bodom παρουσίασαν το lyric video του "Hecate's Nightmare" απο το νέο άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Hexed" που κυκλοφορεί απο σήμερα, 8 Μαρτίου.









"Hexed" Tracklist:

"The Road"

"Under Grass and Clover"

"Glass Houses"

"Hecate’s Nightmare"

"Kick in the Spleen"

"Platitudes and Barren Words"

"Hexed"

"Relapse (The Nature of My Crime)"

"Say Never Look Back"

"Soon Departed"

"Knuckleduster"





Bonus tracks:

"I Worship Chaos" (live)

"Morrigan" (live)

"Knuckleduster" (remix)



