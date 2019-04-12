JORDAN RUDESS (Dream Theater): Lyric video για το νέο κομμάτι "Why I Dream"

About

Απριλίου 12, 2019
Μετά τα "Wired For Madness Pt 1.3" και "Wired For Madness pt. 1" ο Jordan Rudess παρουσίασε το lyric video του "Why I Dream" απο το επερχόμενο νέο του άλμπουμ "Wired For Madness".

Η νέα προσωπική δισκογραφική δουλειά του κιμπορντίστα των Dream Theater θα κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group στις 19 Απριλίου με καλεσμένους τους συνοδοιπόρους του στους Dream TheaterJames LaBrie και John Petrucci, αλλά και τους Marco Minnemann, Vinnie Moore, Guthrie Govan, Joe Bonamassa, Rod Morgenstein και Elijah Wood.

"Wired For Madness" tracklist:

1. Wired For Madness - Part 1
2. Wired For Madness - Part 2
3. Off The Ground
4. Drop Twist
5. Perpetual Shine
6. Just Can't Win
7. Just For Today
8. Why I Dream


