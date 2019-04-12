JORDAN RUDESS (Dream Theater): Lyric video για το νέο κομμάτι "Why I Dream"

Μετά τα "Wired For Madness Pt 1.3 (Lost Control)" και "Wired For Madness pt. 1" ο Jordan Rudess παρουσίασε το lyric video του "Why I Dream" απο το επερχόμενο νέο του άλμπουμ "Wired For Madness".