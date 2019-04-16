MY DYING BRIDE: Box Set με σπάνια και ακυκλοφόρητα

Το "A Harvest Of Dread" περιγράφεται ως "μια πολυτελή 12'' έκδοση σκληρόδετου βιβλίου 94 σελίδων με πέντε δίσκους γιορτάζοντας την άνοδο των Βρετανών doom metal θρύλων."
Το βιβλίο που θα συνοδεύει την εν λόγω κυκλοφορία θα περιλαμβάνει συνεντεύξεις πρώην και νυν μελών των My Dying Bride, καθώς και ανθρώπων που σχετίζονται με την σκηνή απο τις αρχές του 1990 μέχρι και σήμερα.
Τα πέντε CDs αποτελούνται απο σπάνια κομμάτια, πρώιμες δουλειές, ακυκλοφόρητα ντέμο στο στάδιο της προ-παραγωγής (συμπεριλαμβανομένων των "The Angel And The Dark River" και "Like Gods Of The Sun"), αγαπημένα τραγούδια του συγκροτήματος και ζωντανές ηχογραφήσεις.
"A Harvest Of Dread" tracklis:
CD 1
01. Vast Choirs
02. The Thrash Of Naked Limbs
03. The Snow In My Hands
04. Black Voyage
05. Apocalypse Woman
06. The Light At The End Of The World
07. Feel The Misery
CD 2
01. Like A Perpetual Funeral
02. Two Winters Only
03. My Hope, The Destroyer
04. I Cannot Be Loved
05. A Doomed Lover
06. You Are Not The One Who Loves Me
07. And Then You Go
CD 3 - Early releases and pre-production tracks
01. Symphonaire Infernus Et Spera Empyrium (demo)
02. Vast Choirs (demo)
03. The Grief Of Age (demo)
04. Catching Feathers (demo)
05. God Is Alone
06. De Sade Soliloquy
07. The Bitterness And The Bereavement
08. The Sexuality Of Bereavement
09. A Sea To Suffer In
10. From Darkest Skies
11. Your Shameful Heaven
12. The Cry Of Mankind (studio instrumental)
CD 4 - Pre-productions and rarities
01. All Swept Away
02. Like Gods Of The Sun
03. The Whore, The Cook, The Mother
04. An Unforgettable Journey
05. I Believe
06. On Monolith
07. Glorious Midnight
08. The Fool
09. The Child Of Eternity
10. Scarborough Fair
11. Failure
12. Hollow Cathedra
CD 5 - Live in Voorst, The Netherlands 1997
01. From Darkest Skies
02. The Cry Of Mankind
03. The Dark Caress
04. For You
05. A Kiss To Remember
06. Like Gods Of The Sun
07. All Swept Away
08. Your Shameful Heaven
