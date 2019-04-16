MY DYING BRIDE: Box Set με σπάνια και ακυκλοφόρητα

"A Harvest Of Dread" tracklis:





CD 1

01. Vast Choirs

02. The Thrash Of Naked Limbs

03. The Snow In My Hands

04. Black Voyage

05. Apocalypse Woman

06. The Light At The End Of The World

07. Feel The Misery





CD 2

01. Like A Perpetual Funeral

02. Two Winters Only

03. My Hope, The Destroyer

04. I Cannot Be Loved

05. A Doomed Lover

06. You Are Not The One Who Loves Me

07. And Then You Go





CD 3 - Early releases and pre-production tracks

01. Symphonaire Infernus Et Spera Empyrium (demo)

02. Vast Choirs (demo)

03. The Grief Of Age (demo)

04. Catching Feathers (demo)

05. God Is Alone

06. De Sade Soliloquy

07. The Bitterness And The Bereavement

08. The Sexuality Of Bereavement

09. A Sea To Suffer In

10. From Darkest Skies

11. Your Shameful Heaven

12. The Cry Of Mankind (studio instrumental)





CD 4 - Pre-productions and rarities

01. All Swept Away

02. Like Gods Of The Sun

03. The Whore, The Cook, The Mother

04. An Unforgettable Journey

05. I Believe

06. On Monolith

07. Glorious Midnight

08. The Fool

09. The Child Of Eternity

10. Scarborough Fair

11. Failure

12. Hollow Cathedra





CD 5 - Live in Voorst, The Netherlands 1997

01. From Darkest Skies

02. The Cry Of Mankind

03. The Dark Caress

04. For You

05. A Kiss To Remember

06. Like Gods Of The Sun

07. All Swept Away

08. Your Shameful Heaven









Στιςθα κυκλοφορήσει απο τηντο box setπου θα περιέχει σπάνια, ακυκλοφόρητα και ντέμο τωνΤοπεριγράφεται ωςΤο βιβλίο που θα συνοδεύει την εν λόγω κυκλοφορία θα περιλαμβάνει συνεντεύξεις πρώην και νυν μελών των, καθώς και ανθρώπων που σχετίζονται με την σκηνή απο τις αρχές του 1990 μέχρι και σήμερα.Τα πέντε CDs αποτελούνται απο σπάνια κομμάτια, πρώιμες δουλειές, ακυκλοφόρητα ντέμο στο στάδιο της προ-παραγωγής (συμπεριλαμβανομένων τωνκαι), αγαπημένα τραγούδια του συγκροτήματος και ζωντανές ηχογραφήσεις.