Rory Gallagher: Συλλογή με σπάνιο και ακυκλοφόρητο υλικό

"Blues' tracklist:

Electric Blues:

Acoustic Blues:

Live Blues:

Στιςθα κυκλοφορήσει απο τηνη συλλογή με σπάνια και ακυκλοφόρητα κομμάτια τουμε τίτλο". Η εν λόγω συλλογή αντλείται αποκλειστικά απο σπάνιο και ακυκλοφόρητο αρχειακό υλικό του σπουδαίου μουσικού απο ολόκληρη την 50ετή σόλο καριέρα του, την περίοδο 1971 εως και 1994.Η συλλογή θα είναι διαθέσιμη σε 2πλό CD/2LP, limited edition διπλό μπλε βινύλιο καθώς και σε 3πλό deluxe CD με 36 κομμάτια.Τοπεριέχει σπάνιο και ακυκλοφόρητο υλικό του βιρτουόζου κιθαρίστα/τραγουδιστή παίζοντας τα αγαπημένα του blues κομμάτια και ακυκλοφόρητες ηχογραφήσεις με θρυλικούς μλουζίστες όπως οικαιΑκολουθεί το tracklist της deluxe έκδοσης‘Don’t Start Me Talkin’ (Unreleased track from the Jinx album sessions 1982)‘Nothin’ But The Devil’ (Unreleased track from the Against The Grain album sessions 1975)‘Tore Down’ (Unreleased track from the Blueprint album sessions 1973)‘Off The Handle’ (Unreleased session Paul Jones Show BBC Radio 1986)‘I Could’ve Had Religion’ (Unreleased WNCR Cleveland radio session from 1972)‘As the Crow Flies’ (Unreleased track from Tattoo album sessions 1973)‘A Million Miles Away’ (Unreleased BBC Radio 1 Session 1973)‘Should’ve Learnt My Lesson’ (Outtake from Deuce album sessions 1971)‘Leaving Town Blues’ (Tribute track from Peter Green ‘Rattlesnake Guitar’ 1994)‘Drop Down Baby’ (Rory guest guitar on Lonnie Donegan’s Puttin’ On The Style album 1978)‘I’m Ready’ (Guest guitarist on Muddy Waters London Sessions album 1971)‘Bullfrog Blues’ (Unreleased WNCR Cleveland radio session from 1972)‘Who’s That Coming’(Acoustic outtake from Tattoo album sessions 1973)‘Should’ve Learnt My Lesson’ (Acoustic outtake from Deuce album sessions 1971)‘Prison Blues’ (Unreleased track from Blueprint album sessions 1973)‘Secret Agent’ (Unreleased acoustic version from RTE Irish TV 1976)‘Blow Wind Blow’ (Unreleased WNCR Cleveland radio session from 1972)‘Bankers Blues’ (Outtake from the Blueprint album sessions 1973)‘Whole Lot Of People’ (Acoustic outtake from Deuce album sessions 1971)‘Loanshark Blues’ (Unreleased acoustic version from German TV 1987)‘Pistol Slapper Blues’(Unreleased acoustic version from Irish TV 1976)‘Can’t Be Satisfied’ (Unreleased Radio FFN session from 1992)‘Want Ad Blues’ (Unreleased RTE Radio Two Dave Fanning session 1988)‘Walkin’ Blues’ (Unreleased acoustic version from RTE Irish TV 1987)‘When My Baby She Left Me’ (Unreleased track from Glasgow Apollo concert 1982)‘Nothin’ But The Devil’ (Unreleased track from Glasgow Apollo concert 1982)‘What In The World’ (Unreleased track from Glasgow Apollo concert 1982)‘I Wonder Who’ (Unreleased live track from late 1980s)‘Messin’ With The Kid’ (Unreleased track from Sheffield City Hall concert 1977)‘Tore Down’ (Unreleased track from Newcastle City Hall concert 1977)‘Garbage Man Blues’ (Unreleased track from Sheffield City Hall concert 1977)‘All Around Man’ (Unreleased track from BBC OGWT Special 1976)‘Born Under A Bad Sign’ (Unreleased track from Rockpalast 1991 w/ Jack Bruce)‘You Upset Me’ (Unreleased guest performance from Albert King album ‘Live’ 1975)‘Comin’ Home Baby’ (Unreleased track from 1989 concert with Chris Barber Band)‘Rory Talking Blues’ (Interview track of Rory talking about the blues)