Negative Contrast, Vonavibe​, Wash Of Sounds: Σάββατο 1 Ιουνίου @ An Club

ΣΑΒΒΑΤΟ 1 ΙΟΥΝΙΟΥ

Οι Negative Contrast ανεβαίνουν στη σκηνή του ΑΝ, για να γιορτάσουν την πρώτη τους δισκογραφική δουλειά, με τίτλο, “We’re All Pawns Here”, παρέα με τους μαγευτικούς ρυθμούς των Vonavibe και Wash of Sounds, στην μεγαλύτερη μέχρι τώρα συναυλία της πορείας τους!





Hosted by AN club 'official'

Doors open: 20:00

Damage: 7€, presale 5€









Οιείναι μια πενταμελής Alternative Rock μπάντα από την Αθήνα. Βρέθηκαν όλοι μαζί κάπου στα τέλη του 2016, όπου και ξεκίνησαν να φτιάχνουν δικά τους ηχητικά μονοπάτια. Ένα χρόνο αργότερα, το Δεκέμβρη του 2017, έκαναν release το πρώτο τους digital EP, “Escape Reality”, το οποίο περιείχε τέσσερα τέτοια κομμάτια και αποτελούσε ένα κατάλληλο, σφαιρικό δείγμα του ήχου τους.Negative Contrast is a five-piece Alternative Rock band from Athens. They all came together around the end of 2016 and immediately began crafting their own unique musical landscapes.One year later, in December 2017, they released their first digital EP, “Escape Reality”, consisting of four of their tracks, which provided a suitable, well-rounded sample of their sound.Now, with many more songs in their arsenal, they return once again to the stage to celebrate their first LP, “We’re All Pawns Here”, joined by the entrancing rhythms of Vonavibe and Wash of Sounds, in their biggest live show as of yet.Facebook:Instagram:---------------Οιεπιστρέφουν, μετά από σχεδόν 1.5 χρόνο, με την φωνή τους…Οι Vonavibe είναι ένα heavy rock συγκρότημα από την Αθήνα, το οποίο δημιουργήθηκε το 2015.Τον Οκτώβριο του 2015 οι Vonavibe κυκλοφόρησαν το E.P. με τίτλο VOL. I, που περιείχε τρία κομμάτια, σε παραγωγή των ιδίων.Τρία χρόνια αργότερα η μπάντα κυκλοφόρησε το πρώτο της επίσημο single με τίτλο “Come Undone” μέσω της Panik Records. Το single ήταν επίσης το πρώτο music video του συγκροτήματος, σκηνοθετημένο απ’ τον Γιάννη Μαργετουσάκη.Οι Vonavibe έχουν επιτύχει αρκετές διακρίσεις, όπως την 1η θέση στο διαγωνισμό του Global Battle of the Bands καθώς και την 1η θέση στο Battle of the Bands που διοργάνωσε η Panik Records στην Ελλάδα, επιτυγχάνοντας έτσι την πρώτη τους συμφωνία με μεγάλη δισκογραφική εταιρεία. Δύο μήνες αργότερα η μπάντα κατέκτησε πάλι την 1η θέση στο διαγωνισμό συγκροτημάτων “Road to DesertFest”, που πραγματοποιήθηκε στα πλαίσια του Street Mode Festival στη Θεσσαλονίκη, κερδίζοντας μία θέση στο DesertFest στο Βερολίνο.Παρόλ’ αυτά η τύχη τους άλλαξε όταν η φωνή της μπάντας, Διονύσης Κλάδης, διαγνώστηκε με κύστη στις φωνητικές χορδές αναγκάζοντάς τους να μείνουν χωρίς φωνή για παραπάνω από 1 χρόνο.Παραθέτοντάς τους:“Το συγκεκριμένο live για εμάς δεν είναι τίποτα λιγότερο από μία γιορτή, ειδικά στον συγκεκριμένο χώρο όπου αναγκαστήκαμε να παίξουμε για πρώτη φορά τα κομμάτια μας σε instrumental εκδόσεις λίγες ημέρες αφού είχε γίνει η διάγνωση του Διονύση.Είναι μια γιορτή φιλίας μεταξύ των μελών της μπάντας και πάνω απ’ όλα μιας μουσικής γιορτής για τους Vonavibe και όλους όσους μας στηρίζουν σε καλές και κακές στιγμές. Το γεγονός ότι θα μοιραστούμε αυτή τη γιορτή με τους Negative Contrast και τους Wash Οf Sounds είναι κάτι το οποίο το κάνει ακόμα πιο ιδιαίτερο για εμάς…»Vonavibe return, after almost 1.5 year, with their voice...Vonavibe is a heavy rock band from Athens, founded in 2015.On October 2015 the band self-released the E.P., titled VOL. I, containing three original songs, produced by themselves.Three years later the band released their first official single “Come Undone” through Panik Records. The single was also the band’s first music video, directed by Yiannis Margetousakis.Vonavibe have won multiple awards and competitions such as 1st place at the Global Battle of the Bands contest as well as 1st place at the Battle of the Bands hosted by Panik Records in Greece thus landing their first major label deal. Only two months later the band came in 1st again at the “Road to DesertFest” band contest, held within the Street Mode festival, earning a slot at the 2018 DesertFest festival in Berlin.However, their luck was about to change when the band’s voice, Dyon, was diagnosed with a cyst on his vocal cords, forcing them to remain voiceless for more than a year.In the words of the band:“This gig is nothing less than a celebration for us, especially at this specific venue where we were forced to play instrumental versions of our songs, shortly after Dyon was diagnosed.”“It is a celebration of friendship among the members of the band and foremost, a celebration of music for Vonavibe and all those who support us in good and bad times. The fact that we get to celebrate with Negative Contrast and Wash of Sounds is something that makes it even more special for us...”Facebook:Instagram:Official videos:Spotify:---------------Οιείναι ένα hard rock φαινόμενο που ξεκίνησε το 2014, με υποστηριχτές τον Κώστα Μαύρο στην κιθάρα και τη Ναϊρούζ στα φωνητικά. Στην παρέα προστέθηκαν ο Γιάννης Σούνδιας στο Μπάσο και ο Φοίβος Ανδριόπουλος στα τύμπανα! Ο ήχος τους προέρχεται από ένα μείγμα δυναμικής Rock με όμορφες μελωδικές γραμμές! Έχουν συμμετάσχει και φτάσει μέχρι τον Τελικό του Battle of the Bands 2014-2015 στην Αθήνα.Μέχρι σήμερα έχουν κυκλοφορήσει 2 κομμάτια από το επερχόμενο Demo τους και έχουν δημιουργήσει μια φήμη για εκρηκτικά και αξέχαστα live, την οποία επιβεβαιώνουν με κάθε εμφάνισή τους.…it’s a wash of sounds and everything in between.Wash Of Sounds is a group created in 2015 by Kostas Mauros and Nairouz and took its final form with the additions of Giannis Soundias in bass and Foivos Andrikopoulos in Drums in 2017. Their musical orientation is Heavy Rock, influenced by bands such as Black Sabbath and Alice in Chains. In 2018 the band won Metal Hammer’s (GR) and Remedy Live Club’s band contest and is currently in the studio recording its first album, to be released soon.Facebook: