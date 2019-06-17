Dave Mustaine: Διαγνώστηκε με καρκίνο του λάρυγγα

Ο Dave Mustaine έκανε γνωστό μέσω του επίσημου λογαριασμού του στο instagram πως διαγνώστηκε με καρκίνο στον λάρυγγα.
Ο 57χρονος frontman των Megadeth, αποκάλυψε πως έχει ήδη ξεκινήσει μια θεραπεία η οποία έχει ποσοστό επιτυχίας 90%. Όπως είναι φυσικό οι Megadeth ακύρωσαν τις περισσότερες απο τις εναπομείναντες συναυλίες τους εκτός απο την Megacruise η οποία θα πραγματοποιηθεί κανονικά. Κανονικά επίσης αναμένεται να συνεχιστούν οι ηχογραφήσεις του επερχόμενου διαδόχου του "Dystopia" (2016).
Ευχόμαστε όλα να πάνε καλά.
I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia – which I can’t wait for everyone to hear. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ll keep everyone posted. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ See you soon, Dave Mustaine
