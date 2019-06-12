SEX GANG CHILDREN: Σάββατο 23 Νοεμβρίου @ An Club

SEX GANG CHILDREN

Ολόκληρο το Song and Legend επί Σκηνής + Highlights

Σάββατο 23 Νοεμβρίου 2019 at AN Club





Πόρτες Ανοίγουν: 21.00

Προπώληση: 20€ (Περιορισμένος αριθμός)

Yπόλοιπη προπώληση – Ταμείο: 23€





– ΣΗΜΕΙΑ ΠΡΟΠΩΛΗΣΗΣ: ΑΠΟ ΤΡΙΤΗ 4 ΙΟΥΝΙΟΥ

Monsterville (Αγ. Ειρήνης 13 Μοναστηράκι)

Rhythm Records (Εμ. Μπενάκη 74, Εξάρχεια)

Για πολλούς η πιο αυθεντική Γκόθικ μπάντα που αναδύθηκε ποτέ από τα υγρά λαγούμια του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, οι Sex Gang Children οριοθέτησαν το Goth Rock με την ανατολή της δεκαετίας του ’80 επιλέγοντας ένα από τα πιο σκοτεινά γοητευτικά και συνάμα δυνατά ονόματα σε ολόκληρη τη Μουσική Ιστορία -με ρίζες στα κείμενα του William Burroughs.Η δισκογραφία τους ορίζει το Γκόθικ με τρόπο μοναδικό κι ανεπανάληπτο αποκτώντας διαστάσεις ιερές και απαραβίαστες για άπαντες τους μαυροντυμένους οπαδούς του σκοτεινά μελαγχολικού ήχου: [Albums] Song and Legend (1983), Blind (1992), Medea (1993), The Wrath of God (2000), Bastard Art (2002), Viva Vigilante! (2013), [Singles & EPs] Beasts (1982), Into the Abyss (1982), Sebastiane (1983), Mauritia Mayer (1983), Dieche (1984), The Quick Gas Gang split με τους Christian Death (1992), Salamun Child (2009), Hollywood Slim M G T Remix (2014), Sebastiane (2014), [Live] Naked (1982), Sex Gang Children (1984), Ecstasy and Vendetta Over New York (1984), Nightland (Performance USA 83) (1986), Play with Children (1992), Live in Paris '84 (1996), Live in Vienna (2011), Live at the Batcave (2014), [Συλλογές] Beasts (1983), Re-enter the Abyss (The 1985 Remixes) (1985), The Hungry Years - The Best of Sex Gang Children (1991), Dieche (1993), Welcome to My World (1998), Pop Up - The Rare and Unreleased World of Sex Gang (1999), Shout & Scream: The Definitive Sex Gang Children (1997), The Legends Collection: The Sex Gang Children Collection (2000), Demonstration! (2000), Fall: The Complete Singles 1982-1992 (2001), Execution & Elegance: The Anthology 1982-2002 (2004), Demonstration - Expanded Deluxe Edition (2008), Electric Jezebel - Singles Collection A & B Sides 1982-83 (2016).Με μπροστάρη τη σχεδόν μυθική περσόνα του Andi Sex Gang και στο πλαίσιο της ήδη θρυλικής Electric Jezebel Tour, άπαντες οι Sex Gang Children έρχονται 1η φορά στην Ελλάδα για μία και μοναδική αποκλειστική ζωντανή εμφάνιση στη σκηνή του AN Club.Και μάλιστα, εκτός από τα μεγάλα highlights από τη σχεδόν 40χρονη πορεία τους στη σκοτεινή πλευρά της σελήνης, θα ερμηνεύσουν επί σκηνής και ολόκληρο το συγκλονιστικό άλμπουμ τους Song and Legend.Και σα να μη φτάνουν όλα αυτά, οι τυχεροί παρευρισκόμενοι θα έχουν τη μοναδική ευκαιρία να απολαύσουν επιπλέον, αντί για ένα απλό opening act, αγαπημένα τραγούδια των Sex Gang Children έτσι όπως δε ξανακούστηκαν ποτέ. Με τον Andi συνοδεία έτερου μέλους της μπάντας να παρουσιάζουν για 1η φορά ακουστικές εκδοχές γνωστών συνθέσεων του συγκροτήματος αλλά και σόλο. Μια μοναδική βραδιά γεμάτη Sex Gang Children!Original members come together to play their seminal 1983 album Song and Legend in its entirety. Taking their Electric Jezebel tour to the historic An Club and appearing in Greece for the first time, this is an event not to be missed!Pre-show: Andi McElligott (Andi Sex Gang - vocals, guitar) and John Rigby (bass) will be performing acoustic numbers consisting of Sex Gang Children and Andi's solo material.There will be exclusive tour merch available at the show.ΕΚΠΛΗΚΤΙΚΗ ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ ΣΤΟ MERLINS:ΣΥΝΔΕΣΜΟΙ: