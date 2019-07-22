ALICE COOPER: Νέο EP τον Σεπτέμβριο

Ο Alice Cooper ανακοίνωσε την κυκλοφορία του νέου του EP με τίτλο "The Breadcrumbs". Πρόκειται για ένα αφιέρωμα στους ήρωες του Garage Rock της γενέτειράς του, του Detroit.
Η κυκλοφορία του "The Breadcrumbs" έχει προγραμματιστεί για τος 13 Σεπτεμβρίου και μαζί με τον Alice Cooper στο "The Breadcrumbs EP" συμμετέχουν οι Wayne Kramer (MC5), Paul Randolph, Mark Farner (Grand Funk Railroad), Johnny "Bee" Badanjek (Detroit Wheels) και Mick Collins.
"The Breadcrumbs EP" tracklist:
"Detroit City 2020"
"Go Man Go"
"East Side Story"
"Your Mama Won't Like Me"
"Devil With A Blue Dress / Chains Of Love"
"Sister Anne"
