BLACK STAR RIDERS: Video για το νέο single "Ain't The End Of The World"

Οι Black Star Riders παρουσίασαν το video του single "Ain't The End Of The World" απο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Another State Of Grace" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει απο την Nuclear Blast στις 6 Σεπτεμβρίου.
Πρόκειται για το δεύτερο single μέσα απο την επικείμενη νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά της μπάντας μετά το "Another State Of Grace".
"Another State Of Grace" tracklist:
"Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down"
"Another State Of Grace"
"Ain’t The End Of The World"
"Underneath The Afterglow"
"Soldier In The Ghetto"
"Why Do You Love Your Guns?"
"Standing In The Line Of Fire"
"What Will It Take?"
"In The Shadow Of The War Machine"
"Poisoned Heart"
