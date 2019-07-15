BLACK STAR RIDERS: Video για το νέο single "Ain't The End Of The World"

"Another State Of Grace" tracklist:

"Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down"

"Another State Of Grace"

"Ain’t The End Of The World"

"Underneath The Afterglow"

"Soldier In The Ghetto"

"Why Do You Love Your Guns?"

"Standing In The Line Of Fire"

"What Will It Take?"

"In The Shadow Of The War Machine"

"Poisoned Heart"









Οιπαρουσίασαν το video του singleαπο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ με τίτλοπου αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει απο τηνστιςΠρόκειται για το δεύτερο single μέσα απο την επικείμενη νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά της μπάντας μετά το