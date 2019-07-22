FORTRESS UNDER SIEGE: Νέο άλμπουμ, νέο lineup

Οι Fortress Under Siege ανακοίνωσαν την ολοκλήρωση των ηχογραφήσεων του τρίτου τους άλμπουμ, που έλαβαν χώρα στα Devasoundz Studios. Το άλμπουμ βρίσκεται πλέον στο στάδιο της μίξης απο τον Fotis Benardo.
Παράλληλα η ελληνική μπάντα ανακοίνωσε τον νέο της τραγουδιστή Tasos Lazaris που αντικατέστησε τον Mike Livas στις κατα την διάρκεια των ηχογραφήσεων, καθώς και τον νέο της κιθαρίστα Themis Gourlis.
Fortress Under Siege 2019 line-up:
Tasos Lazaris: Vocals
Fotis Sotiropoulos: Guitars
Themis Gourlis: Guitars
George Georgiou: Keyboards
Alexandros Stavrakas: Bass
Dimitris Kapoukakis: Drums
Fortress Under Siege short bio:
Fortress Under Siege, progressive power metal band having as basis Athens Greece, formed back in early 90's, having released their debut self-titled EP back on 1996, a release still considered as a milestone for the Greek power prog scene, connecting traditional and lyrical heavy metal with technical and melodic power metal.
Remaining inactive for more than a decade, reunite back in 2011, having released since then “The Mortal Flesh of Love” (2011) and “Phoenix Rising” (2014) cd albums, supported ACCEPT, SOUL CAGES and MAYFAIR on their Athenian gigs, headlined Wreck Athens Fest, Syros Indy Fest and Tunes In Progress Fest, while had numerous gigs on local stages.
The dawn of 2019 finds Fortress Under Siege on the final stage of the recordings of their 3rd album, at Devasoundz Studios Athens with producer Fotis Benardo, getting ready to unleash their full power and inspiration.
Contact information: fortressundersiege@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortressUnderSiege/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FortressUnderSiege
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fortressundersiege/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fortressusiege
Official Videos:
Don't Let Go (2015) https://youtu.be/jImjSVrR3Tw
Hate What We Like (2014) https://youtu.be/fLznAN86qyE
Blind Faith (2011) https://youtu.be/iqzUu4IkY4o
