LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE: Video για το νέο single "The Kingdom Solicitude"

Μετά τα "Father Of Fate" και "Like Screams In Empty Halls" οι Lacrimas Profundere παρουσιάζουν το video του single "The Kingdom Solicitude" απο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Bleeding The Stars".
Ιουλίου 15, 2019
Μετά τα "Father Of Fate" και "Like Screams In Empty Halls" οι Lacrimas Profundere παρουσιάζουν το video του single "The Kingdom Solicitude" απο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Bleeding The Stars".

Το "Bleeding The Stars" θα κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Steamhammer/Oblivion/SPV  στις 26 Ιουλίου και πρόκειται για το πρώτο άλμπουμ της γερμανικής dark metal μπάντας με τον νέο της τραγουδιστή   Julian Larre.

"Bleeding The Stars" tracklist:

"I Knew And Will Forever Know"
"Celestite Woman"
"The Kingdom Solicitude"
"Mother Of Doom"
"Father Of Fate"
"Like Screams In Empty Halls"
"The Reaper"
"After All Those Infinities"
"A Sip Of Multiverse"
"A Sleeping Throne"


