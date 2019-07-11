S.O.T.O.: Σάββατο 28 Σεπτεμβρίου @ The Crow Live Stage

S.O.T.O.
LIVE IN ATHENS
THE CROW LIVE STAGE
Σάββατο 28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019
Ένα χρόνο μετά τη θριαμβευτική του επίσκεψη με τους Sons of Apollo, ο αγαπημένος των Ελλήνων fans Jeff Scott Soto φέρνει τους S.O.T.O. στην Αθήνα και στο Crow Live Stage, μαζί με το νέο τους, εκπληκτικό album “Origami” που μόλις κυκλοφόρησε!
Στο πλαίσιο της Ευρωπαϊκής τους περιοδείας, οι S.O.T.O. δεν θα μπορούσαν παρά να περάσουν από την Ελλάδα και να εμφανιστούν μπροστά στους Έλληνες fans τους!
Με κομμάτια από τα τρία albums τους και φυσικά από ολόκληρη την γεμάτη διαμάντια καριέρα του frontman τους Jeff Scott Soto, το σίγουρο είναι ότι μετά από αυτό το show,
το Crow Live Stage θα χρειαστεί ολοκληρωτική αναστύλωση!
Και αν αυτά δεν είναι αρκετά, μαζί τους οι "δικοί μας" DangerAngel, αγαπημένοι του Ελληνικού κοινού και μία από τις σημαντικότερες hard rock μπάντες της εγχώριας σκηνής.
The Crow Live Stage ( Σινώπης 27, Αθήνα)
Πόρτες: 20:00
Έναρξη: 21:00
Τιμή Εισιτηρίου: 25€
Hλεκτρονική Προπώληση από Δευτέρα 15 Ιουλίου: www.123tickets.gr
Φυσική Προπώληση: Monsterville, No Remorse Records, Metal Era, The Crow Live Stage
ΠΕΡΙΣΣOΤΕΡΕΣ ΠΛΗΡΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ:
210.62 31 077 | info@fairplay.gr
S.O.T.O. Brief bio
S.O.T.O. started in 2015 derived from the ideal of Jeff Scott Soto wanting to return to his heavier roots.
So far they released 2 albums, “Inside The Vertigo“ (2015) and “DIVAK“ (2016), taking a short break while Jeff embarked on the supergroup Sons Of Apollo, alongside Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan and Bumblefoot.
Now S.O.T.O. are returning under the same umbrella as Sons Of Apollo, signing with InsideOutMusic.
A new album is currently being worked on and its material will continue to expand and move the band towards new heights whilst following up with their brand of Power Rock.
S.O.T.O. also recently announced the newest member of the band, bassist Tony Dickinson, who coincidentally replaced the late David Z in the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Jeff explains, “It was the one, and only natural choice for us after losing our brother David in a horrific accident in 2017. Tony wrote, and played on two Singles for the first two SOTO albums, “The Fall“ and “FreakShow“. He is phenomenally talented, and a great friend. He’ll fit right in with us and I cannot wait to showcase more of his contributions as we move the band forward!”.
S.O.T.O, which includes other members Jorge Salan (guitar), Edu Cominato (drums) and BJ (keys/guitar), will be touring throughout 2019 following the release of their new "ORIGAMI" album as well as its corresponding singles and video clips.
