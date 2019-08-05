KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: Video για το νέο κομμάτι "I Am Broken Too"

"Atonement" tracklist:

01. Unleashed

02. The Signal Fire (featuring Howard Jones)

03. Us Against the World

04. The Crownless King (featuring Chuck Billy)

05. I Am Broken Too

06. As Sure As the Sun Will Rise

07. Know Your Enemy

08. Take Control

09. Ravenous

10. I Can't Be the Only One

11. Bite the Hand That Feeds









Οιπαρουσίασαν το video τουαπο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ τους με τίτλοπου αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει απο τηνγια τιςΑπο την επικείμενη όγδοη νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά του του melodic metalcore συγκροτήματος έχουμε επίσης ακούσει το single