KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: Video για το νέο κομμάτι "I Am Broken Too"

Οι Killswitch Engage παρουσίασαν το video του "I Am Broken Too" απο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ τους με τίτλο "Atonement" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει απο την Metal Blade Records για τις 16 Αυγούστου.
Απο την επικείμενη όγδοη νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά του του melodic metalcore συγκροτήματος έχουμε επίσης ακούσει το single "Unleashed".
"Atonement" tracklist:
01. Unleashed
02. The Signal Fire (featuring Howard Jones)
03. Us Against the World
04. The Crownless King (featuring Chuck Billy)
05. I Am Broken Too
06. As Sure As the Sun Will Rise
07. Know Your Enemy
08. Take Control
09. Ravenous
10. I Can't Be the Only One
11. Bite the Hand That Feeds
Leave A Comment: