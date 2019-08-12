About

MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST: Video για το νέο κομμάτι "Sleeping With The Lights On"

Οι Michael Schenker Fest παρουσίασαν το video του "Sleeping With The Lights On" απο το επερχόμενο δεύτερο άλμπουμ τους με τίτλο "Revelation" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Nuclear Blast στις 20 Σεπτεμβρίου.
Αυγούστου 12, 2019
Michael Schenker Fest - Revelation

"Revelation" tracklist: 

"Rock Steady"
"Under A Blood Red Sky"
"Silent Again"
"Sleeping With The Light On"
"The Beast In The Shadows"
"Behind The Smile"
"Crazy Daze"
"Lead You Astray"
"We Are The Voice"
"Headed For The Sun"
"Old Man"
"Still In The Fight"
"Ascension"

Bonus:
"Armed And Ready" (live)
"Bad Boys" (live)
"Rock Bottom" (live)


