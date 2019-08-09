SUICIDAL ANGELS: Video για το νέο κομμάτι "Bloody Ground"

About

Οι Suicidal Angels παρουσίασαν το video του "Bloody Ground" σε σκηνοθεσία Bob Katsionis, απο το νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Years of Aggression" που κυκλοφορεί απο σήμερα, 9 Αυγούστου.
Οι Suicidal Angels παρουσίασαν το video του "Bloody Ground" σε σκηνοθεσία Bob Katsionis, απο το νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Years of Aggression" που κυκλοφορεί απο σήμερα, 9 Αυγούστου.

Απο την νέα, έβδομη δισκογραφική δουλειά της ελληνικής thrash metal μπάντας έχουμε επίσης ακούσει τα "Endless War" και "Born of Hate".

Suicidal Angels - Years of Aggression

"Years of Aggression" tracklist: 

1. Endless War
2. Born of Hate
3. Years of Aggression
4. Bloody Ground
5. D.I.V.A
6. From all the One
7. Order of Death
8. Τhe Roof of Rats
9 .The Sacred Dance with Chaos


