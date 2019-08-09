SUICIDAL ANGELS: Video για το νέο κομμάτι "Bloody Ground"

"Years of Aggression" tracklist:

1. Endless War

2. Born of Hate

3. Years of Aggression

4. Bloody Ground

5. D.I.V.A

6. From all the One

7. Order of Death

8. Τhe Roof of Rats

9 .The Sacred Dance with Chaos









Οιπαρουσίασαν το video τουσε σκηνοθεσία, απο το νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλοπου κυκλοφορεί απο σήμερα,Απο την νέα, έβδομη δισκογραφική δουλειά της ελληνικής thrash metal μπάντας έχουμε επίσης ακούσει τακαι