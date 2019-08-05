About

About
bbr Rock & Metal Music Portal

ΠΡΟΣΦΑΤΑ

EDITORS' PICKS

Facebook Twitter Google Plus RSS Pinterest YouTube
Navigation
Home NEWS Songs Videos Visions Of Atlantis VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: Video για το νέο single "A Journey To Remember"

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: Video για το νέο single "A Journey To Remember"

Οι Visions Of Atlantis παρουσίασαν το video του "A Journey To Remember" απο το νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Wanderers" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 30 Αυγούστου απο την Napalm Records.
Αυγούστου 05, 2019
Share To:
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: Video για το νέο single "A Journey To Remember"

Οι Visions Of Atlantis παρουσίασαν το video του "A Journey To Remember" απο το νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Wanderers" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 30 Αυγούστου απο την  Napalm Records.

Visions Of Atlantis - Wanderers

 "Wanderers" tracklist:

"Release My Symphony"
"Heroes Of The Dawn"
"Nothing Lasts Forever"
"A Journey To Remember"
"A Life Of Our Own"
"To The Universe"
"Into The Light"
"The Silent Scream"
"The Siren & The Sailor"
"Wanderers"
"At The End Of The World"

Bonus tracks:
"Bring The Storm"
"In And Out of Love"


Share
Tags NEWS Songs Videos Visions Of Atlantis
Banner

bbr

bbr Rock and Metal Music Portal | WebZine - WebRadio est. 2010 | bbrweb.com ...Music is in our blood...

NEWS Songs Videos Visions Of Atlantis

Leave A Comment:

Εγγραφή σε: Σχόλια ανάρτησης (Atom)

Subscribe Via Email

Get the latest rock/metal news and articles from bbr right into your inbox and keep up to date with your favorite music.