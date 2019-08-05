VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: Video για το νέο single "A Journey To Remember"





Οι Visions Of Atlantis παρουσίασαν το video του "A Journey To Remember" απο το νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Wanderers" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 30 Αυγούστου απο την Napalm Records.





"Wanderers" tracklist:

"Release My Symphony"

"Heroes Of The Dawn"

"Nothing Lasts Forever"

"A Journey To Remember"

"A Life Of Our Own"

"To The Universe"

"Into The Light"

"The Silent Scream"

"The Siren & The Sailor"

"Wanderers"

"At The End Of The World"





Bonus tracks:

"Bring The Storm"

"In And Out of Love"







