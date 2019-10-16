GENTIHAA: Παρασκευή 8 Νοεμβρίου @ Temple Athens w/ Dimlight

Angels PR Music Promotion and Symmetric Records presents
GENTIHAA Album presentation Show
"Reverse Entropy"
Special Guest DIMLIGHT
ΔΕΛΤΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ / PRESS RELEASE
To νέο σκοτεινό διαμάντι της Ελληνικής metal σκηνής, οι GENTIHAA , μετά τις δυο εκπληκτικές συναυλίες τους σε Θεσσαλονίκη και Αθήνα ως special guest στους τεράστιους DIMMU BORGIR,και έχοντας ήδη καταφέρει να αποκτήσουν το δικό τους φανατικό κοινό, επιστρέφουν στο stage σε ένα μοναδικό release party event! Oι Fantasy themed death/black metallers θα παρουσιάσουν ολόκληρο το full length άλμπουμ τους "REVERSE ENTROPY" στην σκηνή του TEMPLE live stage, σε ένα μοναδικό σετ μιας ώρας, με πολλές εκπλήξεις και special guest, ενώ επίσης όσοι θα παραβρεθούν, θα γίνουν και μάρτυρες της παρουσίασης on stage, 2 ακυκλοφόρητων κομματιών τους!!!
Την Παρασκευή 8 Νοεμβρίου, στο TEMPLE Live stage GAZI, they will Reverse the Entropy AGAIN!!!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The new dark diamond of the Greek metal scene, GENTIHAA, after two amazing concerts in Thessaloniki and Athens as a special guest to the mighty DIMMU BORGIR, return on stage in a unique release party event! The Fantasy themed death / black metallers will present their full length album "REVERSE ENTROPY" on TEMPLE live stage, in a unique one-hour set, with many surprises and special guests! Also, those who will be there, will witness the live presentation of 2 unreleased tracks !!!
On Friday November 8th, at TEMPLE Live Stage GAZI, they will Reverse the Entropy AGAIN !!!
OFFICIAL LINKS
ALPHA - Official Video Clip
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1DFl9eCsLZU&feature=share
https://gentihaa.bandcamp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/gentihaa/
https://www.instagram.com/gentihaaofficial
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIaUAcnyTmSNdnHNVcVu9TQ
DIMLIGHTEπιστρέφοντας απο το The Blaze of Madness tour στη Ρωσσία και έχοντας στις αποσκευές τους την τελευταία εκπληκτική δουλειά τους Kingdom of Horrors , οι Symphonic Death metallers DIMLIGHT επιστρέφουν στην σκηνή του TEMPLE LIVE STAGE με ένα πλούσιο 40λεπτο σετ γεμάτο με επιθετικά, hardcore κιθαριστικά riff κοφτερά γυναικεία φωνητικά να και βαθιά brutal ανδρικά! Έχοντας κυκλοφορήσει 5 ολοκληρωμένα άλμπουμ από την ίδρυση τους το 2006, και έχοντας μοιραστεί την σκηνή σε μεγάλα φεστιβάλ του εξωτερικού με μπάντες όπως οι Arch Enemy, Lacuna Coil, Epica, Sirenia, Annihilator κτλ. υπόσχονται να φέρουν επί σκηνής την σιγουριά και την εμπειρία εκείνη που υπόσχεται να μαγνητίσει, να ξεσηκώσει αλλά και να συναρπάσει το πλέον απαιτητικό κοινό!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Returning from The Blaze of Madness tour in Russia and having their latest album "Kingdom of Horrors" in their luggage, Symphonic Death metallers DIMLIGHT return to the stage of TEMPLE with a rich 40-minute set full of aggressive guitar riffs and female vocals coupled with guttural male growls. Having released 5 full length albums since their establishment in 2006, and by taking part in live performances worldwide, touring from Europe to the Middle East and sharing the stages with such talents as Arch Enemy, Lacuna Coil, Epica, Septic Flesh, Firewind, Annihilator, The Haunted and many more, they promise to bring that experience and confidence to the stage of TEMPLE that will magnetize, uplift and fascinate the most demanding audience!!
Official Site: http://www.dimlightband.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dimlighttheband
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dimlighttheband
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dimlight_official
Bandcamp:https://dimlighttheband.bandcamp.com
Leave A Comment: