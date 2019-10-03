LACUNA COIL: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "Save Me"

Οι Lacuna Coil έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα το κομμάτι "Save Me" απο το νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Black Anima" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 11 Οκτωβρίου.
"Black Anima" tracklist:
01. Anima Nera
02. Sword Of Anger
03. Reckless
04. Layers Of Time
05. Apocalypse
06. Now Or Never
07. Under The Surface
08. Veneficium
09. The End Is All I Can See
10. Save Me
11. Black Anima
12. Black Feathers (deluxe edition only)
13. Through The Flames (deluxe edition only)
14. Black Dried Up Heart (deluxe edition only)
