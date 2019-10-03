LACUNA COIL: Ακούστε το νέο κομμάτι "Save Me"

Οι Lacuna Coil έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα το κομμάτι "Save Me" απο το νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Black Anima" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 11 Οκτωβρίου.









"Black Anima" tracklist:

01. Anima Nera

02. Sword Of Anger

03. Reckless

04. Layers Of Time

05. Apocalypse

06. Now Or Never

07. Under The Surface

08. Veneficium

09. The End Is All I Can See

10. Save Me

11. Black Anima

12. Black Feathers (deluxe edition only)

13. Through The Flames (deluxe edition only)

14. Black Dried Up Heart (deluxe edition only)







