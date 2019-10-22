MAGNUM: Νέο άλμπουμ τον Ιανουάριο

Οι Magnum θα κυκλοφορήσουν το νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "The Serpent Rings". Η νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά των Βρετανών αποτελείται απο 11 νέες συνθέσεις και η κυκλοφορία της έχει προγραμματιστεί απο την Steamhammer/SPV για τις 17 Ιανουαρίου.
Το "The Serpent Rings" θα είναι διαθέσιμο σε CD digipak, 2LP gatefold, περιορισμένο αριθμό box set και ψηφιακά.
Ακολουθούν, το εξώφυλλο, το tracklist και το teaser
"The Serpent Rings" tracklist:
"Where Are You Eden?"
"You Can't Run Faster Than Bullets"
"Madman Or Messiah"
"The Archway Of Tears"
"Not Forgiven"
"The Serpent Rings"
"House Of Kings"
"The Great Unknown"
"Man"
"The Last One On Earth"
"Crimson on the White Sand"
