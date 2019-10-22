MAGNUM: Νέο άλμπουμ τον Ιανουάριο

"The Serpent Rings" tracklist:

"Where Are You Eden?"

"You Can't Run Faster Than Bullets"

"Madman Or Messiah"

"The Archway Of Tears"

"Not Forgiven"

"The Serpent Rings"

"House Of Kings"

"The Great Unknown"

"Man"

"The Last One On Earth"

"Crimson on the White Sand"









Οιθα κυκλοφορήσουν το νέο τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο. Η νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά των Βρετανών αποτελείται απο 11 νέες συνθέσεις και η κυκλοφορία της έχει προγραμματιστεί απο τηνγια τιςΤοθα είναι διαθέσιμο σε CD digipak, 2LP gatefold, περιορισμένο αριθμό box set και ψηφιακά.Ακολουθούν, το εξώφυλλο, το tracklist και το teaser