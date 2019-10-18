About

UNDERGROVE: Video για το νέο κομμάτι "To Make Amends"

Οι νεοσύστατοι Undergrove παρουσίασαν το επίσημο video του "To Make Amends". Το κομμάτι θα περιέχεται στο επερχόμενο EP της ελληνικής melodic death metal μπάντας με τίτλο "Sundering" που θα κυκλοφορήσει στο άμεσο μέλλον.
Οκτωβρίου 18, 2019
Οι νεοσύστατοι Undergrove παρουσίασαν το επίσημο video του "To Make Amends". Το κομμάτι θα περιέχεται στο επερχόμενο EP της ελληνικής melodic death metal μπάντας με τίτλο "Sundering" που θα κυκλοφορήσει στο άμεσο μέλλον.


Directed by: Kleanthis V.K.
Mix/Mastering: Petros Petalas (The Sullen)
Logo: Giannis Nakos (Remedy Art Design)
Artwork: Alex CF (Fall of Efrafa)

Undergrove came to life in the spring of 2019 to pay tribute to the melodic death metal sound, enriched in the meantime with doom, folk, as well as with black metal elements. The project consists of well-trained musicians, coming from bands such as Mist of Nihil, Millions Rise, Exanda, only to be completed by Panos Leakos' vocals (Aetherian).

Undergrove online:
https://www.facebook.com/Undergrove-364799664156994
https://www.instagram.com/undergrove_band

