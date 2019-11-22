MAGNUM: Lyric Video για το νέο single "Not Forgiven"

About

Οι Magnum παρουσίασαν το lyric video του νέου τους single "Not Forgiven". Το κομμάτι προέρχεται απο την επερχόμενη νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά της βρετανικής μπάντας με τίτλο "The Serpent Rings" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Steamhammer/SPV στις 17 Ιανουαρίου σε CD digipak, 2LP gatefold, περιορισμένο αριθμό box set και ψηφιακά.
Νοεμβρίου 22, 2019
Οι Magnum παρουσίασαν το lyric video του νέου τους single "Not Forgiven". Το κομμάτι προέρχεται απο την επερχόμενη νέα δισκογραφική δουλειά της βρετανικής μπάντας με τίτλο "The Serpent Rings" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Steamhammer/SPV στις 17 Ιανουαρίου σε CD digipak, 2LP gatefold, περιορισμένο αριθμό box set και ψηφιακά.

Magnum - The Serpent Rings

"The Serpent Rings" tracklist: 

"Where Are You Eden?"
"You Can't Run Faster Than Bullets"
"Madman Or Messiah"
"The Archway Of Tears"
"Not Forgiven"
"The Serpent Rings"
"House Of Kings"
"The Great Unknown"
"Man"
"The Last One On Earth"
"Crimson on the White Sand"


