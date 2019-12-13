RAGE: Lyric video για το νέο single "Chasing The Twilight Zone"

Οι Rage έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα το lyric video του single "Chasing The Twilight Zone", απο το επερχόμενο άλμπουμ τους με τίτλο "Wings Of Rage" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Steamhammer/SPV στις 10 Ιανουαρίου.
"Wings Of Rage" tracklist:
"True"
"Let Them Rest in Peace"
"Chasing The Twilight Zone"
"Tomorrow"
"Wings Of Rage"
"Shadow Over Deadland (The Twilight Transition)"
"A Nameless Grave"
"Don't Let Me Down"
"Shine A Light"
"HTTS 2.0"
"Blame It on The Truth"
"For Those Who Wish To Die"
