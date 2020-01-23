IN THIS MOMENT: Video για το νέο single "The In-Between (Hell and Heaven)"

About

Οι In This Moment θα κυκλοφορήσουν στις 27 Μαρτίου την νέα τους δισκογραφική δουλειά με τίτλο "Mother" και παρουσίασαν το επίσημο video του πρώτου single το οποίο ακούει στο όνομα "The In-Between"
Ιανουαρίου 23, 2020
Οι In This Moment θα κυκλοφορήσουν στις 27 Μαρτίου την νέα τους δισκογραφική δουλειά με τίτλο "Mother" και παρουσίασαν το επίσημο video του πρώτου single το οποίο ακούει στο όνομα "The In-Between (Hell & Heaven)".

Την παραγωγή του "Mother" ανέλαβε ο Kevin Churko και φιλοξενεί συμμετοχές των Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm) και Joe Cotella (DED).


"Mother" tracklist:

"Fly Like An Eagle"
"The In-Between (Hell & Heaven)"
"Legacy"
"We Will Rock You" (feat. Lzzy Hale, Taylor Momsen)
"Mother"
"As Above, So Below"
"Born In Flames"

"God Is She"
"Holy Man"
"Hunting Grounds" (feat. Joe Cotella)
"Lay Me Down"
"Into Dust"


