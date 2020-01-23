IN THIS MOMENT: Video για το νέο single "The In-Between (Hell and Heaven)"

"Mother" tracklist:

"Fly Like An Eagle"

"The In-Between (Hell & Heaven)"

"Legacy"

"We Will Rock You" (feat. Lzzy Hale, Taylor Momsen)

"Mother"

"As Above, So Below"

"Born In Flames"





"God Is She"

"Holy Man"

"Hunting Grounds" (feat. Joe Cotella)

"Lay Me Down"

"Into Dust"









Οιθα κυκλοφορήσουν στιςτην νέα τους δισκογραφική δουλειά με τίτλοκαι παρουσίασαν το επίσημο video του πρώτου single το οποίο ακούει στο όνομαΤην παραγωγή τουανέλαβε οκαι φιλοξενεί συμμετοχές των T),) και).