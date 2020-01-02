MONTH’S RELEASES: Ιανουάριος 2020

Νέες κυκλοφορίες Ιανουαρίου 2020
Οι νέες κυκλοφορίες αναλυτικά:
Kawir - Adrasteia [10 Ιανουαρίου]
Mystic Prophecy - Metal Division [10 Ιανουαρίου]
Rage - Wings Of Rage [10 Ιανουαρίου]
Apocalyptica - Cell-0 [10 Ιανουαρίου]
Behemoth - Live From Maida Vale (EP) [10 Ιανουαρίου]
Empire of the Moon - Έκλειψις [10 Ιανουαρίου]
Sons Of Apollo - MMXX [17 Ιανουαρίου]
Magnum - The Serpent Rings [17 Ιανουαρίου]
British Lion - The Burning [17 Ιανουαρίου]
Skull Koraptor - Chaos Station [17 Ιανουαρίου]
Annihilator - Ballistic, Sadistic [24 Ιανουαρίου]
Mortiis - Spirit Of Rebellion [24 Ιανουαρίου]
Tidal Dreams - Access Denied [24 Ιανουαρίου]
Acid Mammoth - Under Acid Hoof [24 Ιανουαρίου]
Breaking Benjamin – Aurora [24 Ιανουαρίου]
Pet Shop Boys – Hotspot [24 Ιανουαρίου]
Serious Black - Suite 226 [31 Ιανουαρίου]
Serenity - The Last Knight [31 Ιανουαρίου]
Lordi - Killection [31 Ιανουαρίου]
Gary Moore - Live From London (Live) [31 Ιανουαρίου]
