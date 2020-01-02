MONTH’S RELEASES: Ιανουάριος 2020

About

Νέες κυκλοφορίες Ιανουαρίου 2020 Sons Of Apollo, Annihilator, Apocalyptica, Behemoth, Kawir, Magnum, Rage, Mystic Prophecy, British Lion, Mortiis, Serious Black, Serenity, Lordi, Tidal Dreams, Empire of the Moon, Skull Koraptor, Acid Mammoth, Gary Moore
Ιανουαρίου 02, 2020
Νέες κυκλοφορίες Ιανουαρίου 2020


Sons Of Apollo, Annihilator, Apocalyptica, Behemoth, Kawir, Magnum, Rage, Mystic Prophecy, British Lion, Mortiis, Serious Black, Serenity, Lordi, Tidal Dreams, Empire of the Moon, Skull Koraptor, Acid Mammoth, Breaking Benjamin, Gary Moore, Pet Shop Boys


Οι νέες κυκλοφορίες αναλυτικά:

Kawir - Adrasteia   [10 Ιανουαρίου]
Mystic Prophecy - Metal Division   [10 Ιανουαρίου]
Rage - Wings Of Rage   [10 Ιανουαρίου]
Apocalyptica - Cell-0   [10 Ιανουαρίου]
Behemoth - Live From Maida Vale  (EP)   [10 Ιανουαρίου]
Empire of the Moon - Έκλειψις   [10 Ιανουαρίου]
Sons Of Apollo - MMXX   [17 Ιανουαρίου]
Magnum - The Serpent Rings   [17 Ιανουαρίου]
British Lion - The Burning   [17 Ιανουαρίου]
Skull Koraptor - Chaos Station  [17 Ιανουαρίου]
Annihilator - Ballistic, Sadistic  [24 Ιανουαρίου]
Mortiis - Spirit Of Rebellion   [24 Ιανουαρίου]
Tidal Dreams - Access Denied   [24 Ιανουαρίου]
Acid Mammoth - Under Acid Hoof   [24 Ιανουαρίου]
Breaking Benjamin Aurora   [24 Ιανουαρίου]
Pet Shop Boys Hotspot   [24 Ιανουαρίου]
Serious Black - Suite 226   [31 Ιανουαρίου]
Serenity - The Last Knight   [31 Ιανουαρίου]
Lordi - Killection   [31 Ιανουαρίου]
Gary Moore - Live From London  (Live)  [31 Ιανουαρίου]

