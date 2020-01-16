Οι Nightwish ανακοίνωσαν το νέο τους άλμπουμ. Η ένατη δισκογραφική δουλειά του φινλανδικού symphonic metal συγκροτήματος τιτλοφορείται "Human. :II: Nature." και αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Nuclear Blast στις 10 Απριλίου.
Ακολουθεί το εξώφυλλο και το tracklist
"Human. :II: Nature." tracklist:
Disc 1:
"Music"
"Noise"
"Shoemaker"
"Harvest"
"Pan"
"How’s The Heart?"
"Procession"
"Tribal"
"Endlessness"
Disc 2:
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista"
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue"
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green"
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors"
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae"
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow"
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene" (incl. “Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal”)
"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra"
