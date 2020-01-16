



Οι Nightwish ανακοίνωσαν το νέο τους άλμπουμ. Η ένατη δισκογραφική δουλειά του φινλανδικού symphonic metal συγκροτήματος τιτλοφορείται "Human. :II: Nature." και αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει μέσω της Nuclear Blast στις 10 Απριλίου.





Ακολουθεί το εξώφυλλο και το tracklist

"Human. :II: Nature." t racklist:

Disc 1:

"Music"

"Noise"

"Shoemaker"

"Harvest"

"Pan"

"How’s The Heart?"

"Procession"

"Tribal"

"Endlessness"





Disc 2:

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene" (incl. “Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal”)

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra"