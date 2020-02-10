HEAVEN SHALL BURN: Video για το νέο single "My Heart And The Ocean"

Οι Heaven Shall Burn παρουσίασαν το video του "My Heart And The Ocean" απο το επερχόμενο διπλό τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Of Truth And Sacrifice" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει απο την Century Media Records στις 20 Μαρτίου.
Το "My Heart And The Ocean" διαδέχεται τα κομμάτια "Protector" και "Weakness Leaving My Heart" τα οποία ακούσαμε μέσα απο τα επίσης επίσημα video που τα συνοδεύουν.
"Burn-Of Truth And Sacrifice" tracklist:
CD1
"March Of Retribution"
"Thoughts And Prayers"
"Eradicate"
"Protector"
"Übermacht"
"My Heart And The Ocean"
"Expatriate"
"What War Means"
"Terminate The Unconcern"
"The Ashes Of My Enemies"
CD2
"Children Of A Lesser God"
"La Résistance"
"The Sorrows Of Victory"
"Stateless"
"Tirpitz"
"Truther"
"Critical Mass"
"Eagles Among Vultures"
"Weakness Leaving My Heart"
