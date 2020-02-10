HEAVEN SHALL BURN: Video για το νέο single "My Heart And The Ocean"

Οι Heaven Shall Burn παρουσίασαν το video του "My Heart And The Ocean" απο το επερχόμενο διπλό τους άλμπουμ με τίτλο "Of Truth And Sacrifice" που αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει απο την Century Media Records στις 20 Μαρτίου.